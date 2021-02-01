Brookfield grapplers claim two of five late-week duals

As reported to LCL

A double-dual last Thursday and a triple-dual the next night wrapped up the Brookfield High School Bulldogs’ and Lady Bulldogs’ regular-season schedules, according to information posted on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website.

After losing to Lee’s Summit 45-24 and Mid-Buchanan 66-14 last Thursday, the Bulldogs bounced back to nip Kirksville 42-36 and Palmyra 42-30 on Friday. Friday also saw Brookfield drop a battle of Bulldogs to Mexico, 42-24.

The Lady Bulldogs had four duals themselves those two nights, although those involved only six contested bouts total. BHS girls split those six.

On Friday, a handful of wins by fall by Brookfield allowed it to overcome the 18-points “head start” Kirksville had from open weights (BHS had five and KHS two).

The decisive bout came at 182 pounds where Dawson Baker’s 2:31 stoppage of his opponent meant the Bulldogs would come out on top.

Prior to that, Gambal Staddie had taken a fall at 5:7 in the 126-pounds division, Donavan Parn had stayed undefeated at 138 pounds with a first-period pin, and Max Alexander and Gunnar Drescher had gone back-to-back at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively. Alexander won in 2:55 and Drescher in 5:05.

Against Palmyra, there were only three contested bouts and the team outcome was decided in BHS’ favor even before the first whistle blew.

Trace Alexander at 220 and D. Parn gave Brookfield the edge in the limited competition. Parn needed only 26 seconds to post another victory, while Alexander won in 1:35.

In the Mexico match, only five bouts occurred with Brookfield claiming three of them.

Parn earned a 15-0 technical fall late in the second period, Max Alexander took a 10-4 decision, and Brasxten Duncan finished his foe by pin in 2:32.

Girls’ competition Friday evening saw Addison Pope of the Lady Bulldogs wrestle three times at 127 pounds and win twice. She bested her Palmyra opponent in 1:44 and a Mexico foe after 4:11.

Oscarina Jackson’s only bout of the night went in the wins column, thanks to a lightning-quick pin in 15 ticks at 159 pounds.

The only other Lady Bulldog to see action, Jenna Keller at 112, lost by fall.

Last Thursday saw both BHS duals with a much-heavier slate of action. Only four weights were empty – all because of no Bulldog entry – in the Lee’s Summit match. Against Mid-Buchanan, Brookfield still had those four vacancies, but “Mid-Buck” had two itself.

The Bulldogs’ 45-24 loss to far-larger Lee’s Summit did see Brookfield win half of the contested bouts.

Colton Parn, who sat out the next night, picked up a 4-2 decision at 132 pounds, and Baker went to overtime before prevailing via takedown for a “sudden victory” by that same score.

Staddie finished his 126-pounds opponent with only 11 seconds left to start the dual, a victory C. Parn and D. Parn – with a 70-seconds fall – followed up on to put the Bulldogs in front 15-0 right out of the chute.

However, Lee’s Summit replied with four wins in a row on its way to taking nine of the last 11 bouts. Baker’s win and T. Alexander’s win by fall in 3:19.

The only girls’ action that night was a bout for Pope, who was stopped at 1:46 by a Mid-Buchanan opponent. With each side having three unopposed wrestlers, that meant a 24-18 victory for Mid-Buchanan.

