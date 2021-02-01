MHS Cage Tigers had prosperous week last week

As reported to LCL

Last week was prosperous for one of Marceline’s and Brookfield’s high school basketball varsity squads.

The MHS Tigers claimed both of their outings – one in the Lewis and Clark Conference – to boost their records to 7-9 overall and 3-1 in the league.

However, the Lady Tigers lost twice, as did Brookfield’s girls. Brookfield’s boys dropped a Jan. 26 game at Palmyra, but no result or information was reported or available through other sources on Friday’s contest with Ewing: Highland.

Upcoming this week for the 1-11 BHS Lady Bulldogs and 3-11 Bulldogs were a visit to Centralia last night (Tuesday) and a trip to Clark County Friday. Both of those will be league outings.

Despite requests, no specific details on either Brookfield team’s action.

Marceline’s Tigers picked up their third L&C triumph last Thursday.

They defeated Scotland County 53-45, leading wire to wire, coach Michael Severa reports. MHS had a huge offensive first period, seizing a 24-14 advantage after one quarter. It was 40-26 at halftime and 47-33 after three quarters.

Although Scotland County trimmed the final margin to eight, Severa noted, “We used the fourth quarter to work on time and score situations.”

Statistically in the tussle-of-Tigers win, Christopher Dixon and Zach Neimeier led MHS in scoring with 15 points each. Will Heller tacked on 12 and Wyatt Molloy 11.

“Sam Gillman and Landen Gardner gave us some excellent bench minutes,” the coach pointed out.

Marceline’s Lady Tigers fell to Scotland County 47-31, dimming their records to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in the conference.

Coach Jordan Beck reports Ramzee Bruner had a team-high nine points Thursday. Kennedy Edgar, Cassie Rodgers and Addison Huber provided six apiece, Chloee Dorrell three, and Lucy Moseley one.

The following night against guest North Shelby, it was another split, this time in non-conference play.

The Tigers secured a 64-56 win, again playing from in front most of the way.

Marceline’s boys led 18-10 after the first quarter and jumped that up to a seemingly-in-control 35-18 at halftime.

However, NSHS’ Raiders mounted a major third-quarter comeback to close within 43-40.

North Shelby tied it at 45 apiece early in the final frame, but, Severa related, “the guys regained their poise” to regain control.

Molloy hit two huge 3-pointers, Gillman provided some huge putbacks, and Nick Dorrell swished 4-straight free throws to seal the deal, the coach recounted.

Junior Gillman had a breakout game with a career-high 20 points and classmate Heller continues his solid play with 17. Molloy, yet another 11th grader, and his steady play continued with 16 points.

Supporting that trio of double-digits scorers were Dixon, who had seven points, highlighted by crucial free throws down the stretch, and Nick Dorrell with four.

Added Severa, “Even though Adain Daller didn’t score, his floor generalship is of great importance. Landen Gardner pulled down big rebounds.”

Friday's win was especially sweet because the Tigers lost one of its regular starters, Zach Neimeier, for two weeks following the Scotland County contest, “and everyone stepped up to fill his scoring and being a defensive stopper,” lauded the Tigers’ coach.

Friday’s girls’ game was lost by the Marceline girls to North Shelby in a heartbreaker 52-50. That dropped the Lady Tigers’ overall record to 5-11, including an 0-4 conference ledger.

This week’s Marceline basketball slate is due to include a visit to Westran tomorrow night for conference action after a non-league home outing against Novinger last night.