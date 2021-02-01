Quinn runnerup finish highlights MHS wrestlers’ day in Benton tournament

As reported to LCL

Following three dual-match victories last Thursday, Marceline High School sent a limited boys’ wrestling contingent to last Saturday’s Benton Tournament at St. Joseph, yet nearly came away with an individual champion.

Only five Tigers competed in the tournament, but 126-pounder Conner Quinn came within a point of being one of the tourney’s champions.

Having won four round-robin bouts – three by fall (in 1:20, 0:32, and 2:15, respectively, and one by 9-0 major decision, Quinn hooked up with Marco Dalakishvili of St. Joseph:Lafayette in the championship bout.

There, the duo battled to a 5-5 tie through the regulation 6-minutes bout, sending them to overtime.

In the first overtime period, Dalakishvili was able to get a takedown to claim a “sudden victory” by a 7-5 margin.

Finishing third in the tourney was Tigers 120-pounds entrant Canaan Wright. He won twice by fall and lost twice the same way before pinning Kaden Calloway of Savannah at 1:58 in the third-place bout.

Jace Bixenman earned fifth place at 145 pounds. After winning once by fall and once by major decision and twice getting “stuck,” Bixenman took on Chillicothe’s Bryce Dominique for fifth place and claimed it by a 5-2 decision.

Nathan Cupp took sixth place, but his placement comes with a large and worrisome asterisk.

He won his first two bouts by falls after 3:03 and 1:12 and was competing against Chillicothe’s Wade Horton in another 220-pounds round-robin bout when he sustained an injury. When he used up all of his “injury time,” the bout was awarded to the CHS wrestler on a medical forfeit.

Cupp was not in enough health to compete in either his final round-robin bout or the subsequent fifth-place match.

Rounding out the MHS group, Cole Griffin at 132 pounds dropped all four of his bouts.

Last Thursday, Maysville hosted Marceline, South Harrison, and Wathena-Riverside, Kan., in a triple dual and the Tigers bested two of their three foes, despite having only half a lineup.

In a 33-30 triumph over South Harrison, of the six contested bouts, three wins by fall, one by technical fall, and one by major decision allowed Marceline to overcome the 24-6 advantage SHHS’ Bulldogs had in “free” points from forfeited bouts.

With the Tigers down 30-28 with one bout to go, Griffin closed out the 132-pounds match as a MHS triumph when he dominated his opponent for a 17-0 “tech fall” worth five team points.

Prior to that, Wright had won by fall after only 1:02 at 120, Quinn finished his man at 126 in 1:49, and Hunter Nelson had taken a fall at 3:21 in the 170-pounds division. Cupp earned a 9-0 major decision for the other contested-bout Marceline triumph.

Against the Kansas school, only three bouts actually took place, two of them won by Marceline’s participant.

At 138 pounds, Reece Svendsen took a 54-seconds fall and, at 220, Cupp did likewise after 2:43.

With a half-dozen weights being open for both teams, the final points count favored Marceline’s boys 36-12.

Maysville topped the Tigers 46-23 on the strength of seven Marceline forfeits which handed the Wolverines 42 gift points.

Of the six contested bouts, Marceline wrestlers won four, three by fall.

Cupp stopped his 220-pounds foe at 4:54, Wright his in 4:57 at 120, and Nelson his in 3:04 at 170.

At 126 pounds, Quinn closed out a 17-2 technical-fall victory after 4:52.

Thursday’s trip to Maysville also involved a very minimal girls’ competition.

Marceline’s Lady Tigers technically gained a 30-6 win over Maysville and a 42-0 triumph over South Harrison, but those two matches only saw two actual bouts wrestled, both against Maysville.

In the 122-pounds division, Lady Tiger Payton Weese won by fall in the first segment. At 117, Sarah Kussman lost by an opening-frame fall.