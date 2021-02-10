BHS gridiron duo headed to Missouri Valley

As reported to LCL

With family members on hand to share the happy moment, cousins Dawson Baker (seated, left) and Trace Alexander (seated, right), standout football players for the Brookfield High School Bulldogs the past couple of years on Feb. 5 , officially signed letters of intent to continuing playing the sport for the Missouri Valley College Vikings at the Marshall college, beginning next fall. Baker was selected as both an all-Clarence Cannon Conference first-team offensive lineman and defensive end/outside linebacker and was voted to the second team of the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s all-northeast district team as an offensive lineman. Alexander was voted by CCC coaches to the league’s second-team offense at running back and second-team defense as a lineman.