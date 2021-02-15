Five Brookfield Bulldogs, squad district wrestling champions

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — Nearly half of Brookfield High School’s 12-members contingent to Saturday’s (Feb. 13) Class 1 District 7 boys’ wrestling tournament powered their way to their weight divisions’ crowns and the Bulldogs to a runaway title in the 7-teams tournament.

Led by still-undefeated 138-pounder Donavan Parn’s pair of pins in two bouts, Brookfield racked up 165 team points, comfortably ahead of runnerup Marceline. The host Tigers earned 121 points with Trenton third with 115.

Also finishing the postseason-opening tournament on the top step of the medals stand were Bulldogs Peyton Armstrong (285 pounds), Braxsten Duncan (195), Dawson Baker (182), and Jaden Abongo (145).

Gambal Staddie (126 pounds) and Colton Parn (132) reached the championship bout before finishing as runnersup as all but two of the Bulldogs who competed extended their 2020-21 seasons.

Also headed on to the state-tournament-qualifying Feb. 27 sectional tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School at Willow Brook are third-place finishers Trent Polley (170) and Trace Alexander (220) and fourth-place Kai Wiedeman (106).

At sectional, wrestlers must finish in the top three (out of eight) of their weight division to advance to the March 10 state tournament at Independence. The qualifiers from District 7 will join those from District 8 in the sectional competition.

While D. Parn, now 38-0 on the season, had the most-dominant district day among the Brookfield advancers, heavyweight Armstrong had the busiest.

While each of the other four individual BHS district champs had a quarterfinals-round bye before winning twice to claim their crowns, Armstrong had to take the mat three times to gain his.

He opened with a 2:35 win over Kael Brock of Trenton, then bested Macon’s Matt Osman 9-4. In the championship bout, against Dawson Miller of Hamilton, Armstrong (18-12) claimed victory and the district title 43 seconds into the third period.

D. Parn pinned Macon’s Jacob Bettes at 1:30 and Marceline’s Ryder Gooch at 3:11 to repeat as district champ.

Abongo (38-5) won over Justice Moyer of Macon in 24 seconds in his semifinal and decisioned Gallatin’s Draven Wright 12-5 for the 145-pounds crown.

Baker (37-5) also bested a Macon Tiger, Dalton Cashatt, by first-period fall (1:23) in the semifinals, then shaded Sam Gibson of Trenton 4-2 in the title round.

Duncan decisioned Nate Burkeybile of Trenton 7-4 in the 195-pounds semis and topped Macon’s Ethan Prewitt after 4:45 for the championship after beginning the day with only a 4-5 season record.

Coming up second, but theoretically still having a solid chance of advancing to state, Staddie and C. Parn each followed a bye with a win by fall to reach the championship bout.

There, Staddie (34-9) was decisioned by Marceline’s Conner Quinn (33-4) 9-6 and C. Parn (29-1) lost to Trenton’s Brice Gibler (21-9) 6-0.

Polley and T. Alexander had somewhat-contrasting paths to their third-place showings.

The latter only had two bouts, losing by fall in the championship semifinals before capturing third with a 3-1 decision.

Polley, on the other hand, had to wrestle four times to get to the same destination. After opening with a win by fall in 3:13, he was decisioned 11-7 in the championship semis. He then had to win again to make sure of his top-4 finish, accomplishing that in 1:34 before gaining a 3-0 decision in his third-place bout.

Uniquely rounding out the Brookfield sectional contingent will be Wiederholt, even though he lost both of his bouts by injury default. There were only four entries in the 106-pounds class.

Of the two Bulldogs unable to place in the top four, Gunnar Drescher at 160 pounds did sandwich a win by fall between two losses by fall, while Max Alexander dropped both of his outings.

Team-wise, beyond the top three, Gallatin was fourth with 105, Macon (97) fifth, South Harrison (80) sixth, and Hamilton: Penney (79) seventh.