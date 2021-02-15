Brookfield boys gave Macon tussle last Thursday

As reported to LCL

Another helter-skelter week of trying to sidestep bad weather and the coronavirus saw limited to no action for Linn County’s high school basketball teams.

High points of the contracted schedule were a very competitve loss by Brookfield’s boys to Macon last Thursday and Meadville’s Friday sweep of visiting Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

(G) Macon 51, Brookfield 23

(B) Macon 55, Brookfield 40

BROOKFIELD — Although no specifics were reported, BHS’ Bulldogs had one of their best games of the season when they lost by 15 at home last Friday.

“We played hard and challenged a great team,” a tweet from coach Carey Davison related. “(The) Score doesn’t reflect how the game went. (We) Had to do some fouling at the end.”

Coach Davison commented, “We have come along way. We’re down to fixing a (handful) of possessions, instead of quarters. We’re headed in the right direction.”

The defeats against Macon unofficially dropped the Tigers to 3-16 overall and 0-5 in the conference and the girls to 2-17 with a 0-5 league ledger, as well.

Another Clarence Cannon Conference outing – last night at Monroe City – was due to close the BHS regular season.

When the Class 3 District 16 Tournament begins, the BHS girls will visit Hamilton: Penney next Monday at 6 p.m. and the boys also will go to Hamilton Tuesday at 6.

(G) Fayette 36, Marceline 33

(B) Fayette 82, Marceline 78

MARCELINE — Tha Marceline boys lost a heart breaker last Friday night after leading big a couple of times in each half.

The Tigers jumped out to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and, after seeing Fayette’s Falcons draw within 41-32 at halftime, increased their margin to 17 part way through the third period, MHS coach Michael Severa reported.

That’s when Fayette turned the game sharply its way.

The Falcons made a run to close the third quarter still trailing, but back within eight at 59-51.

In the final frame, Fayette made four 3-pointers to draw ever closer. Finally, with MHS still nursing a 78-77 margin with 46 seconds left, Severa recapped, the Tigers (7-13, 3-4 conf.) turned the ball over in the backcourt and Fayette quickly turned the takeaway into a go-ahead layup.

After Fayette tacked on a free throw to go up 80-78, Marceline created a wide-open look at a ‘3’ which would have restored it to the lead, but couldn’t connect. Fayette rebounded the miss and sealed its comeback victory with two more free throws in the last couple of seconds.

“The guys played extremely hard and competed,” Severa reviewed. “These are learning situations and we will be better because of it.”

Statistically for MHS, Wyatt Molloy paced its scoring with 25 points with Will Heller right behind with 22 and Sam Gillman firing in 18.

Other Tigers scoring included Christopher Dixon with seven and Zach Neimeier, Landen Gardner and Adain Daller each with two.

No details were reported on the girls’ narrow loss which dropped the Lady Tigers’ records to 7-13 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

On Feb. 9, the Marceline boys lost to, what Severa terms,” an extremely good” Salisbury team, 64-39.

“We played very well in the first quarter,” taking a 16-14 lead, the MHS head coach related.

Halfway through the second quarter, with the game tied at 19 apiece, Salisbury went on a 16-3 run for a 35-22 lead at halftime.

“We went cold from the field,” Severa shared about the falloff from the strong opening 10-12 minutes.

Salisbury stretched the lead to 51-32 after three quarters before winning by 25.

Will Heller led the Tigers with 19 points, followed by Sam Gillman with 11. The only other scoring was from Wyatt Molloy with seven and Landen Gardner with two.

The Lady Tigers’ 55-33 loss to Salisbury followed their Feb. 4 39-28 road win at Westran. That was their first L&C victory over the season.

Marceline’s teams had their last games of the regular season at home last night against Knox County. It was observed as “Senior Night.”

Now, the MHS clubs focus on their opening-round (quarterfinal) games in the Class 2 District 16 Tournament.

The Tigers, seeded sixth among seven teams, will go to Westran for a 6 p.m. game Saturday with the winner meeting either Salisbury or Glasgow next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the home of the higher seed.

The Lady Tigers, seeded fourth, will open Monday at 6 p.m. at home against New Franklin. If they win, they’ll go to Salisbury next Wednesday night.

(G) Meadville 67, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 22

(B) Meadville 74, Bucklin/Macon County R-4 36

MEADVILLE — Although no details were available when this story was sent for print, Meadville’s Lady Eagles made it official that, if they can ever get on the court against La Plata, they will be Tri-County Conference co-champions with La Plata, if they win that now-thrice-postponed contest.

Originally set for Jan. 15 and subsequently reset for Feb. 9 and 13 and unable to be played every time, the Meadville-La Plata games now are ticketed for this Friday night at Meadville.

Following their romps over Bucklin/Macon County R-4 last Friday, the MHS girls stand 18-3 overall and 6-1 in the TCC and the boys 16-5 overall and 5-2 in the league.

With the CLAA conference tournament, originally slated for last week, postponed to this one in some form or fashion, it means Tuesday’s scheduled Norborne visit to Meadville almost certainly won’t happen, preventing a meeting of Meadville’s 3-losses Lady Eagles and NHS’ 15-2 Lady Pirates.

Assuming that game is scrubbed for the scheduling conflict, Meadville still is slated to visit Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris at Galt tomorrow before host La Plata Friday before beginning the postseason Saturday at 4 p.m. with a Class 1 District 12 quarterfinal game at home against 1-win Keytesville.

Meadville’s boys will begin district play next Monday at 6 p.m. at home against either Hale/Bosworth or Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

(G) Linn County 46, Bevier 14

(B) Bevier 53, Linn County 48

PURDIN — The Linn County R-1 squads split previously-postponed Tri-County Conference home outings against Bevier last Friday. No details were reported.

The LCHS teams are to visit Green City in a conference make-up game tonight to conclude the regular season.

Its girls (7-6 as of Sunday) then will host Gilman City/North Daviess Saturday at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Class 1 District 14 Tournament, followed by the boys (2-10 as of Sunday) hosting Mercer next Monday at 6 p.m.

Both Linn County R-1 teams are the No. 4 seeds, meaning, if they win their quarterfinal games, they’ll visit top-seeded Mercer’s girls and Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris’ boys in the semifinals next Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.