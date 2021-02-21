Brookfield duo, Marceline solo advance to state in girls’ wrestling

As reported to LCL

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Marceline High School’s Payton Weese is headed to the March 9 girls’ wrestling state tournament as a sectional champion and Brookfield will have two state participants.

Last Saturday’s (Feb. 20) Sectional 4 tournament at Platte County High School saw Weese defeat her three opponents to be one of the 12 state qualifiers in the 117-pounds weight division.

However, none of the other six Lady Tigers who had advanced to sectional were able to get through to state.

Brookfield didn’t have nearly that quantity of sectional competitors, but the two it had both moved on.

At 159 pounds, Lady Bulldogs district champion Oscarina Jackson took second place, dropping a 4-1 decision in the final after previously posting two pins – one in overtime.

At 174 pounds, Zoey Chrisman snared the third and last state berth from Sectional 4 when she registered a win by fall at 2:21 of her third-place bout.

The single-day state tournament will be on March 9 at the Cable Dahmer Center at Independence.

Of the trio of county school state qualifiers, Weese had to work the hardest, by a considerable amount, but she got the best reward.

She opened with a mid-third-period win by fall over Marshall’s Cynthia Martinez (19-5) at 5:09. Then, with a chance to assure a state berth, she again battled halfway into the third 2-minutes segment before pinning Julia Breeden (28-4) of Liberty at 5:07.

With the state-qualifying pressure removed, the Lady Tiger raised her 2020-21 record to a sterling 25-3 by outlasting Haley Sampson of Mid-Buchanan 14-11.

Weese jumped in front with the first takedown about 90 seconds in, but quickly surrendered an escape and takedown to trail 3-2 after one segment.

After choosing the neutral position to begin the second, the MHS freshman quickly earned a second takedown to regain the lead, but only very, very briefly. Within seconds, Sampson had escaped to tie the score at 3-3 and, in that process, Weese was ruled to have earned a 1-point penalty. When the Mid-Buchanan girl got her second takedown less than 15 seconds later and in the next half-minute racked up a rare 4-points near-fall, Weese found herself trailing 11-4.

However, with only 45 seconds remaining in the second period when Sampson got those four “back” points, Weese went to work.

Before the segment ended, she not only reversed her opponent, but put Sampson partially on her back for a 5-count, earning a 3-points near-fall that narrowed the difference to only 11-9 entering the last frame.

With the Lady Dragon choosing to begin it in the “top” or offensive position, the Marceline standout took advantage of the points-scoring opportunity again, not only working to reverse positions to tie the match, but utilizing the control she’d gained to once more earn three near-fall points that put herself in front a third time.

This time, she sustained the lead and, with the bout’s last 10 points, posted a title-winning 14-11 triumph.

Being sectional champion is more than symbolic. With this year’s state tournament limited to 12 participants in each weight division, each of the four sectional champions at each weight will have a first-round bye. That means they’ll have a maximum of four bouts that day.

The 159-pounds title bout pitted Brookfield’s District 8 champion Jackson against District 7 champ Serena Bertram (39-1) of Platte County.

Like Weese already assured of advancement to state, junior Jackson conversely had her title bout unfold as a low-scoring one which produced only one takedown.

Following a scoreless first two minutes, the Platte County girl opted to start the second on the “bottom.” She very soon made that pay off with the first point of the bout via an escape only 10 seconds in. When the BHS Lady Bulldog was called for an infraction, the score moved to 2-0, which was where it ended the period.

Jackson likewise chose to begin the third stanza in the defensive or “down” position and exploited that with a quick escape inside the first five seconds. That pulled her with 2-1 and meant, if she could solve Bertram for a takedown – particularly a late one which would limit the opportunity for a subsequent bout-tying escape, she could grab the win with her only lead.

It wasn’t to be, however, as Jackson instead was victim of that lone takedown, putting her in a 4-1 jam from which she could not extricate herself.

Jackson had started her day with a 2:21 pin of Robyn Murphy of Independence: Van Horn, a victory she followed with a 6:49 overtime “sudden victory” over Smithville’s Emily Knight.

The championship-bout defeat left Jackson toting a strong 29-4 won-lest record to state.

Chrisman had to go the “extra mile” – or, at least, an extra bout – to make it to state.

She began her quest with a 3:21 win by fall over Rylee Robinette of Smithville before being pinned by Hollie Hedgpeth of Cameron with only two seconds remaining in their 174-pounds bout. At the time, Hedgpeth held a 7-1 lead.

Needing back-to-back wins to go to state, the Lady Bulldogs senior came through with flying colors.

In her first elimination bout, she closed out Lathrop’s Madyson Beard in 40 seconds, then finished off Hailey Romero of Kearney at 2:21 of the third-place bout.

The three wins on the day mean Chrisman has a 24-5 record beginning state competition.

Of the half-dozen Marceline competitors who had their state dreams end, half at least tasted victory once in the sectional competition.

At 127 pounds, junior Gracey Jordan (13-8) followed a loss by fall with a 2:37 win by fall in her opening consolation bout. However, she was pinned at 2:15 in the next round to be eliminated.

At 122, freshman Aislinn Schick (16-13) followed the same trajectory, losing by fall, then winning by fall in 4:52 before dropping a pin to be ousted.

Junior Sarah Kussman (11-5) at 112 came back from a first-bout loss by fall to deliver that fate to Chillicothe’s Abby Clements at 4:50. However, needing another victory to get a crack at third place and the final state-qualifying berth, Kussman was nipped 2-1 to end her season.

Defeated in both of their sectional bouts were Lady Tigers sophomore Ashlynn Skinner (143 pounds, 8-6), freshman Madison Teeter (107 pounds, 13-14), and sophomore Maddie Dauber (102 pounds, 17-8).