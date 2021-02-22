Brookfield High basketball boys closed regular season with close victory

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — While, by the time this LCL edition goes into circulation, the coaches of the teams involved in the Class 3 District 16 Tournament expected the 2020-21 Brookfield High School basketball seasons to have been terminated in the first round of district play, at least the Bulldogs managed to close their regular season on a winning note last Friday.

The fifth-seeded BHS boys faced fourth-seeded Hamilton: Penney on the road Monday and the same schools’ girls’ squads squared off last night – again at Hamilton – in quarterfinal-round games of the District 16 tourney.

If the Bulldogs managed to defy the seedings – a real possibility – and picked up their sixth win Monday, they’ll tangle with top seed Milan at Milan this evening at 6 p.m.

Similarly, a Lady Bulldogs triumph last night would produce a trip east tomorrow night, but to Unionville to face Putnam County’s second-seeded Lady Midgets at 6 o’clock.

Brookfield’s girls made a bid to wrap up their regular season on the uptick, too, last Friday when their rescheduled Clarence Cannon Conference clash with guest South Shelby stayed competitive much of the way. However, in the end, a 42-33 SSHS win was posted, leaving the BHS girls 2-19 on the regular season and winless in the CCC.

The BHS boys avoided being blanked in the conference by edging the Cardinals 58-56.

A tweet on the Twitter account associated with the Bulldogs program related and seemingly from either head coach Carey Davison or his staff, “Great win tonight! Good to get back on track. We are hitting our stride at the right time.”

The outcome moved the Bulldogs’ marks to 5-16 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

Despite standing requests from the start of the season, no specifics on the BHS games were directly reported.