Sizzling Meadville Lady Eagles soar to TCC title share

As reported to LCL

MEADVILLE — It was worth the wait. And how!

A thrice-postponed girls’ game Meadville needed to win to share the Tri-County Conference championship with foe La Plata proved spectacularly one-sided and successful for the hosts last Friday night, due to their long-range marksmanship.

Lady Eagles freshman Korrie Holcer sizzled the nets eight times in 10 tries from outside the 3-points arc, while senior sister Kiera was on target there half the time in eight attempts and senior Krysta Meyers sank four of nine trey tries as MHS rocketed to an 87-55 home victory.

Overall, Meadville’s girls (20-3, 7-1 conf.) connected on 16 3-pointers (43%) and hit 56% from the field altogether – they made 13 of 15 inside the arc – as they completed their comeback to a share of the TCC crown after dropping their conference opener to Atlanta.

Adding a deuce and 2-of-2 free-throw shooting, Ko. Holcer, who has played wearing a protective plastic facemask since – according to her father – breaking her beak during the Salisbury Invitational Tournament the first week of the new year, finished with a game-high 28 points. That was two more than her sister, who hit eight of nine at the foul line.

Also in double digits for the victors were Kr. Meyers with 16 and Mallory Dennis – a perfect six of six from the field – with 13, according to statistics posted online by MHS coach Drew Nier.

With all of those baskets raining down, the Lady Eagles surprisingly only accumulated 16 assists. Dennis and Ki. Holcer led with five apiece. Dennis led the winners’ rebounding with nine, while the older Holcer also had a handful of steals.

La Plata, which used an all-underclasswomen starting lineup, was led in scoring by freshmen Paige Carvajal with 19 and Claire Coy with 12. Junior Olivia Coy also had 12 and classmate Jenna Lene 10.

Meadville raced to a 50-26 halftime lead, but La Plata’s post-intermission improvement limited use of the “running clock,” leading to MHS’ approaching the 90-points plateau rarely reached any more, especially in girls’ basketball.

Friday’s boys’ contest seemed almost tame by comparison, even with the Eagles (17-4, 6-2 conf.) soaring to a 25-8 lead after one period. Eventually, they won 58-39.

Senior Trey Gannan hit 12 of the 16 shots he took from the floor and was four of four from the foul line as he scored a game-best 30 points. He also paced the board work with nine and made a team-high three steals.

Conner Fletcher provided another 10 tallies and seven snares to the MHS boys’ cause.