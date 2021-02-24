Marceline High basketball postseasons end quickly

As reported to LCL

Both Marceline High School basketball teams bowed out of the Class 2 District 7 Tournament after one outing early last week – one at home and one on the road.

On Monday, the Lady Tigers fell at home to fifth seed New Franklin 38-32. No specifics were reported on the contest, which dropped the MHS girls’ final record to 6-16.

The next night at Huntsville, Marceline’s boys sustained a 70-39 loss to Westran, concluding the Tigers’ campaign with an 8-14 mark.

In the finale, MHS coach Michael Severa reported, Westran led only 14-10 after the first quarter, but then combined some outside sniping with dominant play by its big men in and around the paint to secure a 35-22 halftime advantage.

“We got the shots we wanted in the second quarter, but they didn’t fall,” Severa reviewed. “It was pretty much the same in the second half: Good shots, no results.”

Westran capitalized on the Tigers’ shooting woes to mushroom its lead to 58-28 after three quarters, meaning most of the last frame was played with the “running clock.”

“The boys battled all night long,” Severa complimented his crew. “We took care of the ball, but, when shots aren’t falling, the final score is not indicative of how hard they competed!”

Eight Marceline players scored, topped by Zach Neimeier’s nine points. Will Heller added eight, Christopher Dixon seven, Wyatt Molloy five, Sam Gillman four, and Nick Dorrell, Adain Daller, and Keoni Gaud two apiece.

The Marceline coach tagged the season finale with news that junior Molloy garnered second-team all-Lewis and Clark Conference honors and classmate Heller was on the third team.