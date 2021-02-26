Brookfield Lady Bulldogs go disco at district – stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive

As reported to LCL

UNIONVILLE — It took Brookfield High School’s basketball Lady Hornets the better part of three months to accumulate two wins during their regular season.

Now they’ve done it in only three days – and, if they’re not finished, they’ll be headed to the Class 3 state tournament.

Thursday night, on the heels of eliminating third seed Hamilton: Penney on the road, the Lady Bulldogs strode onto the Putnam County Lady Midgets’ court and played like they owned it, executing at both ends of the court to shock the No. 2 seed hosts 65-38.

“After an even start in the first quarter, we got on a run towards the end of the second and never let up,” Ronnie Sharp, BHS coach, summarized the stunning blowout.

The triumph advanced Brookfield’s girls to the Class 3 District 16 Tournament championship game against top-seeded Milan and Missouri State University signee Cady Pauley Saturday at 2:30 p.m. That game will be played at Milan.

Up 12-10 after one quarter, Brookfield used the spurt keyed by a pair of Ella Daugherity 3-pointers leading up to halftime to create some separation with a 31-22 lead.

With Putnam County rattled, Brookfield went for the jugular, using pressure defense to both keep the Lady Midgets off the scoreboard and create transition opportunities. The result? A 16-4 third stanza which left it in charge, 47-24.

With that cushion, Brookfield needed only to continue to defend well to close out its victory, but it did much better than that. With Putnam County desperate to lengthen the game and, hopefully, make some beneficial points trade-offs by fouling early in the fourth quarter, Brookfield made that backfire by hitting 10 of 15 free throws that put the win on ice early.

Coach Sharp pointed to his team’s effectiveness on defense as the key to the win, labeling it “a great defensive effort.”

The bedrock of the defensive game plan was slowing down the damage from PCHS’ top offensive weapon, he described.

“Alex Sharp was tasked with shutting down Claire Tipton, who averages 18.1 points per game,” the Brookfield coach, in his first season with the program, detailed. “Tipton finished with seven after hitting a jumper in the last seconds of the game with my starters on the bench.”

“We took Tipton out of the game and the rest of our team shut the others down.”

That defensive efficiency translated to more and better offensive possessions, he noted.

“Offensively, Ella and Avery (Thompson) led us with steals and converting scoring opportunities that just kept us pulling away,” coach Sharp praised.

While no Putnam County player scored in double digits, three Lady Bulldogs did, a season first, the Brookfield coach noted.

Thompson was a steady producer, start to finish, as she racked up 20 points. Daugherity was strong, took with 17, 13 of which came in the first half as Brookfield established its upper hand. Finally, Sharp not only limited PCHS’ Tipton to five points while she was in the game, but chipped in 10 points to her team’s attack, as well.

Not only did that trio have very productive or productive offensive games, but the group of Kaley Smith, Madilynn Lumsden, Raelen Brown, and Darcy Izard combined to chip in another 17 collectively.