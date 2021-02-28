Injury helps derail Brookfield High girls’ against-the-odds run

As reported to LCL

MILAN — Having previously eliminated the Class 3 District 16 basketball tournament’s Nos. 3 (Hamilton: Penney) and 2 (Putnam County) seeds on those foes’ floors, despite entering the tournament owning only two victories, the Brookfield High School Lady Bulldogs were on track to cash in on a historic trifecta Saturday before fate intervened.

Behind sophomore Ella Daugherity’s 12 first-half points, the Lady Bulldogs possessed a 21-20 lead over the top-seeded and state-ranked Milan Lady Wildcats midway through the tourney’s championship contest in Milan’s brand-new gym.

However, an injury knocked Daugherity, BHS’ leading scorer on the season, out of the action during the third quarter, providing a pivot point Milan utilized to capture a 41-34 victory.

“Another great defensive effort, just came up a little short,” Ronnie Sharp, BHS girls first-year head coach.

That ended the remarkable showing by the Lady Bulldogs in the postseason after they won only twice during the regular season. Their final ledger reads 4-20, but, with a largely-non-senior roster, the thrilling showing in district play gives significant unexpected momentum to the offseason and optimism for what 2021-22 might hold.

“We will return a lot, main core players,” coach Sharp confirmed, so all the hard work and varsity experience from this season should pay off next season.”

If not for Saturday’s uncontrollable misfortune for Daugherity, this season shockingly might have extended into next week and the state tournament.

While Milan’s already-college-signed duo of Cady Pauley and Jordyn Gray were teaming up for 20 first-half points, BHS completely eliminated any other MHS scoring and, behind Daugherity’s pair of trey and three deuces and small contributions from four others, owned a 1-point advantage at intermission.

The score remained very close through the early moments of the third quarter until Daugherity sustained her injury. Even though young post player Madilynn Lumsden tried to take up the offensive slack with five third-stanza tallies, the combined 13 points of Gray and Pauley – still the only Milan players to score – led to a 33-28 lead for the home team going to the last frame.

Even though the Milan stars were slowed to only eight more points between them the rest of the way – they ended up doing all of the Lady Wildcats’ scoring on the day, minus Daugherity, Brookfield could not find a reliable scoring source and thus failed to generate a late push.

“When Ella got hurt in the third, we knew that was a big blow to our team,” acknowledged coach Sharp. “At the half, Ella … had the hot hand for us. She has typically been our leading scorer and greatest (offensive) threat all year.”

Without Daugherity, Brookfield’s razor-thin hopes effectively meant playing a totally-perfect second half would be required to pull off the giant surprise. While the Lady Bulldogs managed to hit a half-dozen deuces in the last half, they got no field goals from behind the arc and made only one of six free throws.

“The girls kept battling and never let up,” saluted coach Sharp. “Free throws, which allowed us to win against Penney and pull further away from Putnam (County), didn't fall this time.”

For the game, BHS sank only two of 12 foul shots, while Milan made six of 11.

In individual scoring, Gray and Pauley split the 41 MHS points as much down the middle as they could. Gray finished with 21, including three treys, and Pauley 20.

Daugherity’s production in the first half was enough to make her Brookfield’s top scorer in the game. In addition to her 12 points, Lumsden netted nine, Tacking on four each were Kaley Smith and Alexandra Sharp, while Avery Thompson scored three and Raelen Brown two.