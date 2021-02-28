Pair of sectional champs pace 8-wrestlers BHS parade to state

As reported to LCL

WILLOW BROOK — Donavan Parn continued his determined drive toward a state title and Jaden Abongo joined him in being a sectional-tournament champion last Saturday as eight Brookfield High School Bulldogs qualified for the approaching Class 1 boys’ state wrestling tournament.

D. Parn pinned all three of his 138-pounds opponents in the Sectional 4 tournament at Mid-Buchanan High School, while Abongo won by fall twice before gaining a solid decision to wrap up his 145-pounds crown.

Joining them for the trip to Cable Dahmer Arena at Independence for the March 10 Missouri State Wrestling Championships will be sectional runnersup Dawson Baker (182 pounds), Colton Parn (132), and Peyton Armstrong (285) and third-place finishers Trent Polley (170), Gambal Staddie (126), and Trace Alexander (220).

That’s 80% of the 10-man group BHS advanced to sectional and hints at, in addition to lofty individual prospects, a potentially-strong team showing at state.

The Bulldogs might have produced a fourth sectional champion, but, after winning his semifinals bout by a 1-0 decision, Baker forfeited the title bout to a once-beaten Mid-Buchanan wrestler for medical reasons, according to official results posted online.

A LCL inquiry to Brookfield head coach Drew Passley on whether Baker could be unable to compete at state, due to that medical issue, has not yet generated a reply.

D. Parn (41-0), a state runnerup last year, opened Saturday’s sectional competition with a 1:11 win over Jarred Buntin of Albany. Next to be a D. Parn victim was Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes, who lasted 1:33.

Finally, another trip to state already assured, the Brookfield star posted his fastest finish, polishing off Marceline’s Ryder Gooch in 30 seconds.

Abongo (41-5) was even more expeditious in the first two rounds. He closed out Sammie Litherbury of Tarkio in 53 ticks, then Jace Bixenman of Marceline in 39.

With the title on the line – and the first-round state bye that goes with it, the Bulldogs’ 145-pounder was stretched to the 6-minutes time limit by Nathan Hyde of “Mid-Buck.” However, when the last second disappeared from the time clock, it was Abongo in front, 10-5.

By virtue of their sectional championships, Abongo and D. Parn put themselves in a position to, with a victory in their opening (quarterfinal-round) bouts at state to be assured of a repeat state medal, even though both have loftier ambitions than just medaling.

That’s because, in order to conduct each of the four school classifications’ boys’ tournaments in one day each this year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association has limited the number of qualifiers in each of the 14 weight divisions to 12, rather than the customary 16. Doing that eliminates one round of consolation (“wrestleback”) bouts and means the largest number of bouts any entrant could wrestle is five, the maximum allowed on a single day under national regulations.

For the other six Bulldogs involved at state, the scenario will be unchanged. Each will face either a sectional runnerup or third-place finisher in the opening round before hooking up with one of the four sectional champs in the quarterfinals.

BHS’ Baker (38-6) ended up qualifying for state while competing only once last Saturday. He had a quarterfinals bye, then edged Gage Wright of Gallatin by the 1-0 margin before being unable to “answer the bell” for the start of the 182-pounds title clash.

Armstrong and C. Parn had similar days in claiming second places.

The heavyweight started with a 1:44 win by fall over a Tarkio foe, then clinched his trip to state by edging Gabe Parker of Gallatin, 6-5. In the title round, Cole Gripka of Maysville got an early takedown and pin after only 25 seconds.

C. Parn (31-11) also began by pinning a Tarkio opponent in the first period – exactly midway through. He then decisioned Clayton Rotterman of Mid-Buchanan in a close bout, 4-1. to gain a spot in the championship battle and assure the trip to state. The younger Parn fared a bit better than Armstrong in his title bout, but, in the end, dropped a 6-1 decision to Trenton’s Brice Gibler.

Among Brookfield’s third-places trio, Staddie (36-10) had a bye before losing to a Mid-Buchanan Dragon at 5:05. Needing to bounce back with two wins to continue his season, he met that challenge with an 11-3 major decision over Braxton Magee of South Harrison and a pin of Draken Bennett of Maysville in 1:23.

Alexander and Polley each had four actual bouts and won three.

Alexander debuted for the day with a 3-1 decision win over a Maysville opponent before dropping a 7-5 decision to Trenton’s Caleb Johnson. On the consolation side, the Bulldog responded with an 11-1 major decision over Jayden Umbarger of Tarkio and a 2:40 win by fall over Jarrett Eivins of South Harrison to punch his state ticket.

Polley opened with a 1:33 pin of a Maysville foe before Marceline’s Hunter Nelson bested him at 3:06. In the first of his two elimination bouts, Polley won by fall over South Harrison’s Kasten VanMeter in 2:50. He then made his happy ending by finishing Maysville’s Jake Redman in one second longer.

Of Brookfield’s two non-advancers, neither managed to pick up a win at sectional. At 106 pounds, Kai Wiederman (11-5) lost by fall at 0:56 and then by 9-2 decision. At 195, Braxsten Dunan (7-7) was pinned by both opponents in 1:08 and 2:13, respectively.