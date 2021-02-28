Sectional champ Quinn leads MHS state mat quartet

As reported to LCL

WILLOW BROOK — Led by 126-pounds champion Conner Quinn, more than half of the 7-members Marceline High School Tigers contingent in last Saturday’s Class 1 Sectional 4 Tournament advanced to the March 10 state tournament.

Ryder Gooch at 138 pounds, Hunter Nelson at 170, and Canaan Wright at 120 also reached the title bouts of their weight divisions, meaning they were state-tournament even before they dropped their closing bouts.

Quinn (35-4) only took the mat twice, following a quarterfinals bye with a 2:36 win by fall over Draken Bennett of Maysville. In the championship round, against Kaden Anderson of host Mid-Buchanan, Quinn quickly established a lead and kept going to an 11-2 major decision.

By winning the title, he earns a first-round bye in this year’s truncated state tournament, in which there will be only 12 competitors per weight class, not 16. As a result of those two factors, he can clinch a state medal simply if he captures his first bout.

By finishing second at sectional, Nelson, Wright, and Gooch each will have a first-round bout at state, as will all of the third-place finishers.

Last Saturday at sectional, Nelson received a forfeit from his scheduled quarterfinals opponent, then pinned Brookfield’s Trent Polley at 3:06 of their semifinal. The title bout against Denton Biller of Mid-Buchanan went down the final seconds before Biller secured a 6-5 decision.

Gooch (15-4) opened with a 1:57 win by fall over a Tarkio opponent, then decisioned Andon Allen of Gallatin 7-2. That left him to battle undefeated Donavan Parn of Brookfield for the crown, a task which proved too tall as the BHS standout finished things in a half-minute.

Wright (27-15) followed the exact same road to his runnerup showing. He pinned a Maysville wrestler in 1:22, then gained a 3-1 decision over Dallas Grippando of Mid-Buchanan. Facing once-beaten Dawson Fansher of North Andrew for the title, the MHS Tiger lasted 3:19 before losing.

A fourth Tiger came close to qualifying for state, reaching the third-place bout before losing a second time.

Jace Bixenman (14-13) won a 4-2 decision to start his day, then lost by fall to eventual 145-pounds champ Jaden Abongo of Brookfield in 39 seconds. In consolation action, he rebounded to win by fall late in the second period over Macon’s Justice Moyer before losing by an 11-2 major decision to Gallatin’s Draven Wright in the third-place bout.

At 132 pounds, Brayden Brown (6-14) was shut out 5-0 in his opening action before rebounding with an 11-3 major decision over Linkin Murry of Tarkio. Needing one more win to have a crack at state, Brown could not solve a Maysville opponent, who finished him in 1:38.

The only MHS grappler not to win at least one sectional bout didn’t get a chance.

Mason Barnett (8-3) had qualified, but had to forfeit his bouts, according to the official results posted online.

Happening nearly a month later than normal, as a result of COVID-19 precautions, the state tournaments for all four boys’ classifications, as well as the girls’ division, will be held at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence this year.