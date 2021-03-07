First-half struggles doom Meadville boys in state basketball opener

As reported to LCL

Meadville boys' season ends with 20-6 record

MEADVILLE — The home court might or might not have proved advantageous for the Meadville High School basketball Eagles in their Class 1 state tournament sectional-round game against Green City Tuesday night.

One thing is certain, however; if it was an advantage for the Eagles, it wasn’t nearly enough of one.

Rematched with the fellow Tri-County Conference member Gophers, to whom they’d lost by 41 on a neutral court very early in the 2020-21 season and by 14 on Green City’s court in mid-January, Meadville’s boys couldn’t locate their shooting stroke until it effectively was too late.

After taking a solid, but not daunting, 15-9 lead after one period, the favored Gophers outgunned the host Eagles 19-5 in the second to own a commanding 34-16 intermission advantage. Meadville rediscovered its ability to score during the break, but could make no headway over the final 16 minutes, evenly dividing 72 post-halftime markers to succumb by a 70-52 count.

Meadville’s Lady Eagles played a state-tourney sectional game at home Wednesday night, hosting North Shelby, and lost – even more surprisingly – by a wide gap. North Shelby romped 73-44, ending the Lady Eagles' season with a 23-4 record.

The decisive defeat concluded the MHS Eagles’ season with a mark of 20-6, a record solidly in line with their program’s lofty standards this century, but disguising a tremendous recovery from a lackluster 5-4 start to the campaign which included that early massacre by Green City at Mendon. The MHS boys entered state play with triumphs in 15 of their most-recent 16 prior outings since mid-December.

The conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign means the end of the high school careers of five Eagles – multi-season stalwarts Conner Fletcher and Trey Gannan, along with late-season starter Timber Hinnen and reserve Blayne Burks and Inigo Pardo.

Although the favored guests got out to a 2-possessions lead after one period Tuesday, it didn’t suggest what would happen in the second stanza.

Having had a basket apiece from four sources in the first frame, Meadville suddenly could not buy a bucket, while Green City continued to produce at approximately its same rate as in the opening period.

Posting only a Fletcher deuce, two Gannan foul shots, and a Hinnen trey, the home squad sank into an abyss from which there seemed little chance of escaping. As it turned out, there effectively was none.

Although top scorer Gannan pounded away for four field goals and 10 points in the third quarter, when the only additional Meadville production was deuces by Riley Ryan and Hinnen, the Eagles began the last segment trailing 51-30.

Too late, Meadville finally outscored the Gophers in a quarter in the finale, but only marginally (22-19). Hinnen fired in a pair of trifectas and a layup and Fletcher tallied seven points, but the Eagles never put a real dent in the GCHS lead.

Statistically, Meadville did get three scorers into double digits with its last-quarter surge. Gannan finished with 17 points, Hinnen with 13, and Fletcher with 11.

Green City, which likely will host its quarterfinals game Friday, had a game-high 26 from Laydon Fields, son of veteran coach Donnie Fields. The Gophers also had 14 by Christopher Barto and 12 by Aaron Peavler.