Marceline High with fistful at state wrestling Tuesday, Wednesday

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

MARCELINE — When the slightly-abbreviated and delayed 2021 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships play out at their presumably-temporary home at Independence this week, a handful of Marceline High School athletes will be among the earliest participants.

Returning 2020 state-tournament medal-winners Hunter Nelson and Ryder Gooch will be joined by Tigers teammates Conner Quinn and Canaan Wright and Lady Tiger Peyton Weese in pursuit of 2021 medals-stand finishes. Half of the pared-down 12 competitors who have advanced to state in each of the 14 girls’ and boys’ weight divisions will head back home from their 1-day tourneys with a piece of hardware.

For MHS, the count of participants – and returning medalists – likely would be a bit higher, if not for injury. Junior Mason Barnett sustained an injury after qualifying for the state-qualifying Feb. 27 sectional tournament and could not compete or advance. Thus, he will not have a chance to add to his fifth-place medal earned at 145 pounds 13 months ago.

As returning medal-winners, Nelson at 170 and Gooch at 138 rate as strong candidates to repeat that feat and hopefully improve on it, although both are in heavier weight divisions than in 2020.

Nelson, fifth at 160 as a sophomore last year, will compete at 170 Wednesday, beginning his journey through the bracket with a first-round bout against sophomore Kale Nichols (28-24) of Hallsville.

If the favored Nelson (23-3), as a district champion and sectional runnerup, lives up to expectations, his quarterfinals bout would be against Andrew Stone, a 26-6 Polo junior. Wins in those first two bouts, which seems a reasonable possibility, would clinch another medal for the Tiger.

Also in Nelson’s half of the bracket are Brookfield’s Trent Polley and 2020 state qualifier Trevor Thompson (33-3) of Adrian. Considering Thompson was in the 170-pounds division last year, as well, and didn’t medal, it’s not difficult to foresee Nelson potentially battling for the state title Wednesday evening, most likely as an underdog against undefeated senior Brant Whitaker of Columbia: Father Tolton Regional. Whitaker won the 160-pounds crown a year ago.

At 138, Gooch (15-4), sixth at 126 pounds as a freshman a year ago last month, will begin Wednesday with a clash against senior Xavier Lane (22-2) of Brentwood. If Gooch wins, he’ll draw 2020 state participant Quentin Reickard, a 30-4 Higginsville senior, in the quarterfinals.

Looming over the 138-pounds division is Brookfield’s undefeated Donavan Parn, runnerup at 132 a year ago, but he’s in the opposite half of the bracket from Gooch. In addition to Reickard, there is a 41-1 sophomore, Brendin Patrick of Butler, in the Tiger’s half.

As Wednesday’s boys’ competition begins, technically the Marceline entrant closest to the medals stand will be freshman Conner Quinn (35-4).

That’s because he won the 126-pounds division at sectional, earning him a first-round bye at state. In that position, if Quinn were to defeat the winner of the Sam Wilhelm-vs.-Carson Safranski opening-round bout in the quarterfinals, he’d be assured of no worse than a fourth-place finish and a medal. Wilhelm (24-2), a Knob Noster senior who wasn’t at state last year, figures as a heavy favorite over North Callaway sophomore Safranski (24-19).

Rounding out the MHS Tigers’ “gang of four” in the boys’ Class 1 state tourney is to be sophomore Canaan Wright (27-15) at 120. He’ll make his state debut against a fellow 10th grader, Kaleb Caldwell (37-13) of Hallsville with the winner getting Richmond junior Conner Teat, last year’s third-place finisher at 113, in the quarterfinals. Teat arrives at state 28-2.

Tomorrow, while the Marceline boys wrap up their preparations, freshman Peyton Weese will be chasing a state medal in her first year on the scene.

Coming into state competition with a sterling 25-3 record and off district and sectional titles, Weese has an opening-round bye, so – like classmate Quinn – she can secure a medal if she prevails the first time she steps on the mat at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

That will require topping the winner of the first-round bout between Samantha Byerly (15-11), a sophomore from Wright City, and Shayla Wade, a 20-14 sophomore from Wildwood: Lafayette, just southwest of St. Louis.

This year’s state tournaments are being staged as single-day events for each boys’ classification, as well as the single-class girls’ tourney, as a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction in the number of qualifiers per weight from 16 to 12 was required to make the 1-day setup happen. By national regulations, high school wrestlers cannot compete in more than participate in more than five bouts in any day and, under the usual 16-entrants, double-elimination-format bracket, quarterfinals losers who had a first-round win could end up with six bouts, one over the maximum allowable.

Also to fit under that bout-limits requirement, championship semifinals losers go straight to a third-place bout, rather than going to the consolation side to decide whether they wrestle for third or fifth.