Top title contender leads 10 Brookfield wrestlers to state this week

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

BROOKFIELD — A year-long quest to move one step to his left and about six inches higher will culminate for Brookfield High School senior Donavan Parn Wednesday, for better or for worse.

BHS’ 2020 state-tournament runnerup at 132 pounds will take a perfect 41-0 2020-21 season record and the favorite’s mantle into Wednesday’s 2021 Class 1 MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Joined by freshman brother Colton one weight division down, six other teammates, and two members of Brookfield’s Lady Bulldogs, D. Parn not only could bring himself the ultimate state glory of being a Missouri champion, but could help spearhead a multiple-medalists BHS showing which could leave the Bulldogs very high in the team standings by the time the grappling grinds to a halt late Wednesday night.

A fellow 2020 state medalist of D. Parn’s, junior Jaden Abongo will try to at least repeat his fourth-place showing of 13 months ago and several other Bulldogs could finish the tourney with a ribbon and a round bit of hardware around the necks.

Making their first state appearances will be Brookfield seniors Dawson Baker (182 pounds) and Trace Alexander (220), juniors Peyton Armstrong (285) and Trent Polley (170), sophomore Gambal Staddie (126), and frosh C. Parn (132).

Among the girls, whose state tourney is tomorrow at the same site, senior Zoey Chrisman and junior Oscarina Jackson will be the Brookfield representatives. Both could contend for top-6 finishes and medals, Jackson at 159 pounds and Chrisman at 174.

As a sectional champion, D. Parn won’t have to put his 41-0 mark on the line until Wednesday’s quarterfinals in the 138-pounds division. One weight class higher than a year ago, he’ll be assured of a top-4 finish if he takes his first bout. Two wins would mean a spot in the championship bout.

His first opponent will be either 2020 state participant Elijah LaFleur (24-14), a junior from Lawson, or Jackson Leath (43-6), a Lone Jack senior.

Last year’s 138-pounds champion, Tyler Leonard of Lawson, is at state again, but he has moved up to 145 pounds, where he’ll be an obstacle for Abongo to possibly navigate.

Abongo (41-5) also won his weight division at sectional, so he would be assured of at least matching his fourth-place showing (at 126 pounds) of 2020 by winning his first outing Wednesday.

He’ll line up opposite either Higginsville sophomore Isaiah Myers (31-4) or freshman Larry Norrington (17-4) of St. Louis’ Lift for Life Academy in the quarterfinals.

The rest of the Bulldogs will be in opening-round action.

Beginning at the lightest weight they’ll be involved in, sophomore Gambal Staddie (27-15) will meet Tucker Tracy (28-14), a Lawson senior who competed at state last year. Should Staddie win, he’ll have to take on defending state champion Lucas Laux (36-1) of Westphalia: Fatima. Laux is a senior.

C. Parn (31-11) draws Payson Chandler (29-13), a sophomore from West Platte, as his first foe. Like Staddie, sitting waiting in the quarterfinals is a 2020 state champ, 17-0 sophomore Collin Arch of Palmyra, who reigned at 120 a year ago.

Up at 170 pounds, Polley (27-9) will start against Khader Saleh (17-13), a senior from Centralia. If he wins, a 2020 state qualifier Trevor Thompson (23-3), an Adrian senior, would be his quarterfinals opponent.

Baker (38-6) will go against Issac Rodriguez (33-13), a Butler freshman, first at 182 pounds. That winner will take on Carrollton senior Noah Frank (29-4) in the second round.

At 220, Alexander (24-5) has Richmond sophomore Larry Penniston (24-7) as his initial foe. An Adrian freshman, William Brown (15-9), awaits that winner in the quarterfinals, so Alexander might have a solid chance to post a top-4 finish.

In the heavyweight division, Armstrong (20-13) has Larry Smith (19-12), a junior from suburban Kansas City’s St. Michael the Archangel, as his first-round opponent. If the big Bulldog gets by Smith, he’ll encounter Centralia sophomore Seth Hasekamp (34-5) in the quarterfinals.

On the girls’ side Tuesday at Independence, Jackson (29-4) will open against senior Monica Thies (25-7) of Wentzville: Holt. That winner will meet up with 40-0 sophomore Ali Haiser of Lebanon in the quarterfinals.

Brookfield’s Chrisman (24-5) has another senior, Jaden Powell (28-3) of Union, as her initial foe. Their winner will go on to meet senior Alana Vogt (26-5) of O’Fallon’s Fort Zumwalt North.