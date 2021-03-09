Weese, Chrisman Make Wrestling History for Respective Schools with State Medals

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Freshman Payton Weese of Marceline High School and senior Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield made history for their Linn County schools today (Tuesday, March 9) when they clinched Missouri girls’ high school wrestling state-tournament medals.

As of late afternoon, Weese was assured of either third or fourth place at 117 pounds and Chrisman fifth or sixth at 179 pounds.

That makes them, respectively, the first MHS and BHS girls ever to earn a state medal in the sport, for which state-level competition separate from the boys’ sport, began only two years ago.

Weese’s hopes of battling Tuesday evening for the state title ended just past mid-afternoon when sophomore Chloe Herrick (43-1) of Harrisonville stopped her at 1:30 of their championship semifinal. The MHS ninth grader already trailed 6-0 when the end came.

Weese (26-4) will face junior Cynthia Martinez (21-6) of Marshall for third place late this afternoon.

Chrisman (26-6) clinched a medal when she defeated sophomore Lily Burns (32-5) of Tipton 5-1. All of the scoring in that bout came in the second period and was begun by the Lady Bulldog earning a 3-points near-fall about halfway through.

Chrisman’s fifth-place opponent will be freshman Isabella Renfro (34-9) of Seneca.

Chrisman’s junior teammate, Oscarina Jackson, fell one win short of the medals podium, losing by fall in 44 seconds to Kelsey Burden of Knob Noster at mid-afternoon in the 159-pounds consolation semifinals at Cable Dahmer Arena. Burden led Jackson (31-6) 2-0 and quickly converted that initial takedown into a win.

While Weese, as a sectional champion, had a first-round bye before overwhelming sophomore Samantha Byerly (16-12) of Wright City and clinching her medal, the two BHS girls had round-of-16 bouts and split them.

Jackson took care of Monica Thies (25-8) of Wentzville: Holt with a mid-bout pin at 3:12, but then was defeated in only 17 seconds by undefeated sophomore Ali Haiser (41-0) of Lebanon.

That pushed her into the consolation bracket with Chrisman, who went there directly after sustaining a mid-bout loss by fall to Jaden Powell of Union (30-3) at 2:47 in her opening action.

Junior Jackson (31-5) claimed her first consolation “wrestleback,” eliminating freshman Trinity Lesser (25-1-) of Marshfield by fall at 3:46. At the time of the pin, Jackson was far ahead on points, 10-2, thanks to the first takedown, a 2-points near-fall in the 1-minute first period, and then three reversals.

Very shortly thereafter, senior Chrisman (25-6) extended her career at least a bit farther when she won by late-second-period fall over senior Raziyah Thomas (23-3) of Marshall. Chrisman and Thomas were tied 4-4 when the Lady Bulldog followed a bout-tying reversal with the pin.

A session which commenced at around 2:30 this afternoon will be completed at around 5:30 with the third- and fifth-place bouts.

Weese’s late-morning victory over Byerly saw her post first- and third-period takedowns, three 2-points near-falls, and two 3-points near-falls to close out the action 28 seconds early. Byerly had advanced to the quarterfinals with 1:11 pin of her first-round foe, but found Weese far too much to handle.

The Marceline entrant jumped ahead 2-0 in the bout’s first 35 seconds, then added three “back” points for a 5-0 lead with about 40 seconds left in the initial period. Wrestling from the “top” position, Weese then upped her lead to 9-0 after two segments with a pair of 2-points near-falls.

Weese’s semifinal opponent, Herrick, followed an opening-round bye with a 1:33 win by fall over Nadia Middendorf of Ballwin: Parkway South.

No scoring details on Jackson’s opening victory over Thies were posted online. In the Lady Bulldogs’ loss to the unbeaten Haiser saw the Lebanon girl take the BHS junior down within 10 seconds, quickly earn two near-fall points, and then get Jackson’s shoulder blades on the mat simultaneously seconds later.

Chrisman’s first-round bout with Powell was scoreless after the opening 2-minutes period, but the Union wrestler quickly took a 2-0 lead in the second when, having chosen the “bottom” position, she reversed the Lady Bulldogs 10 seconds in.

A bit later, Powell was called for a foul, resulting in a penalty point for the BHS grappler, but that mattered little. Within seconds, Chrisman had been rolled partially onto her back for a 2-points near-fall and then pinned about 15 seconds after that.