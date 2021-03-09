MHS’ Weese third, BHS’ Chrisman Fifth in Historic 2021 Girls’ Wrestling State Tournament

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Thanks to a freshman and a senior, both Marceline and Brookfield high schools both had sports history made Tuesday.

MHS wrestling Lady Tigers freshman Payton Weese and BHS senior Zoey Chrisman indelibly etched their names into their respective schools’ history when they earned Missouri girls’ state-tournament medals. Weese claimed third place at 117 pounds by winning two of the three bouts she wrestled at Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena and Chrisman rallied from an opening-round loss with 3-straight victories to grab fifth at 179 pounds.

That makes them, respectively, the first Lady Tiger and Lady Bulldog ever to earn a state medal in the sport, for which state-level competition separate from the boys’ sport, began only two years ago.

Weese’s hopes of battling later in the evening for the state title ended just past mid-afternoon when she lost her championship-semifinals bout, but she refocused and pinned Cynthia Martinez of Marshall at 3:46 in the third period to end her state debut on an upbeat note.

About a half-hour later, Chrisman followed suit, in terms of winning in the finals, coming from behind in the final period to decision Isabella Renfro of extreme southwest Missouri’s Seneca High 6-3.

The closing triumphs left the Brookfield 12th grader with a final 2020-21 record of 27-6 and Weese with a 27-4 mark for her first year of high school.

Oscarina Jackson, Chrisman’s BHS teammate and the only other Linn County student in the state event, came up one win shy of her own medal. She lost by fall in 44 seconds to Kelsey Burden (32-2) of Knob Noster in the 159-pounds consolation semifinals. Burden led Jackson (31-6) 2-0 after getting the initial takedown and quickly converted it into a win.

Brookfield High will have eight boys and Marceline four involved in Wednesday’s (March 10) Class 1 boys’ state tournament, also at the Independence arena. Follow their results through the day via www.linncountyleader.com, as well.

Weese trailed her final bout against Martinez (21-7) 2-1 after the 1-minute first period, but tied it with an escape a half-minute into the second. Forty-five seconds later, the young Lady Tiger claimed the lead with her only takedown of the bout.

Although Martinez escaped in the last half-minute, Weese still carried a 4-3 edge into the third and final segment, in which – in the offensive or “top” position – she prevented Martinez from managing a tying escape or lead-seizing reverse to wrap up her third-place finish.

Weese’s hopes for state crown as a freshman were decisively halted by sophomore Chloe Herrick (43-1) of Harrisonville, the eventual champion, at 1:30 of their championship-semifinals bout. The MHS ninth grader already trailed 6-0 when the end came.

Chrisman clinched a medal when she defeated sophomore Lily Burns (32-5) of Tipton 5-1 in the consolation semifinals Tuesday afternoon.

All of the scoring in that bout came in the second period and was begun by the Lady Bulldog earning a 3-points near-fall about halfway through.

Chrisman’s fifth-place win over freshman Renfro (34-10) turned out to be a thriller, decided in the final seconds.

It began with a scoreless opening minute. After the Lady Bulldog opted to defer her choice of starting position until the third period, Renfro selected the “down” spot and, just over a minute into the second segment, escaped for the bout’s first point.

It still stood 1-0 as the third period began, this time with Chrisman choosing the “down” position. She quickly made her deferral strategy pay off, executing an escape inside the first 20 seconds to tie the bout.

It stayed that way for about 40 seconds until the Brookfield competitor finally got control, earning two takedown points for a 3-1 lead.

With Renfro frantically seeking to at least slip free as the time remaining moved under 20 seconds, she got even more, getting a tying reversal which was officially awarded by the referee with 13 seconds left.

However, her control was tenuous enough that Chrisman’s efforts to get loose were rewarded within about 10 seconds with an escape which put the Lady Bulldog back in front, 4-3. When, just ahead of the final whistle, Chrisman parried Renfro’s desperation lunge and dropped on top of her, the referee ruled control had been established just before time expired, technically giving the BHS medalist two more points and a victory which went in the books as by a 6-3 margin.

Weese, as a sectional champion, had a first-round bye before overwhelming sophomore Samantha Byerly (16-12) of Wright City and clinching her medal before noon. The two BHS combatants had a rougher road to travel.

Both had opening-round (round-of-16) bouts and split them.

Jackson took care of Monica Thies (25-8) of Wentzville: Holt with a mid-bout pin at 3:12, but then was defeated in only 17 seconds by undefeated sophomore Ali Haiser (41-0) of Lebanon.

That pushed her into the consolation bracket with Chrisman, who went there directly after sustaining a mid-bout loss by fall to Jaden Powell of Union (30-3) at 2:47 in her opening action.

Junior Jackson claimed her first consolation “wrestleback,” eliminating freshman Trinity Lesser (25-1-) of Marshfield by fall at 3:46. At the time of the pin, Jackson was far ahead on points, 10-2, thanks to the first takedown, a 2-points near-fall in the 1-minute first period, and then three reversals.

Very shortly thereafter, Chrisman extended her career and started her successful trek through the “wrestlebacks” when she won by late-second-period fall over senior Raziyah Thomas (23-3) of Marshall. Chrisman and Thomas were tied 4-4 when the Lady Bulldog followed a bout-tying reversal with the pin.

By virtue of those early-afternoon victories, the Brookfield duo stood one victory away from a state medal. Chrisman made it, but Jackson didn’t.

Weese’s late-morning victory over Byerly saw her post first- and third-period takedowns, three 2-points near-falls, and two 3-points near-falls to close out the action 28 seconds early. Byerly had advanced to the quarterfinals with 1:11 pin of her first-round foe, but found Weese far too much to handle.

The Marceline entrant jumped ahead 2-0 in the bout’s first 35 seconds, then added three “back” points for a 5-0 lead with about 40 seconds left in the initial period. Wrestling from the “top” position, Weese then upped her lead to 9-0 after two segments with a pair of 2-points near-falls.

No scoring details on Jackson’s opening victory over Thies were posted online. The Lady Bulldog’s loss to the unbeaten Haiser saw the Lebanon girl take the BHS junior down within 10 seconds, quickly earn two near-fall points, and then get Jackson’s shoulder blades on the mat simultaneously seconds later for the fall.

Chrisman’s first-round bout with Powell was scoreless after the opening 2-minutes period, but the Union wrestler quickly took a 2-0 lead in the second when, having chosen the “bottom” position, she reversed the Lady Bulldogs 10 seconds in.

A bit later, Powell was called for a foul, resulting in a penalty point for the BHS grappler, but that mattered little. Within seconds, Chrisman had been rolled partially onto her back for a 2-points near-fall and then pinned about 15 seconds after that.

Competing in Wednesday’s boys’ Class 1 tournament from Brookfield will be seniors Dawson Baker (182 pounds), Trace Alexander (220), and Donavan Parn (138), juniors Peyton Armstrong (285), Jaden Abongo (145), and Trent Polley (170), sophomore Gambal Staddie (126), and freshman Colton Parn (132).

Marceline will have junior Hunter Nelson at 170, sophomores Canaan Wright (120) and Ryder Gooch (138), and freshman Conner Quinn (126).

The elder Parn, Gooch, Abongo, and Nelson are returning state medalists, with the two Bulldogs considered strong contenders for championships.

With eight participants, many of them besides Abongo and D. Parn seemingly with the potential of ringing up multiple victories, Brookfield projects as a possible top-4 finisher in the team standings.

BHS owns three prior team state crowns (1980, 2007, 2011). It placed in the top four, team-wise, six times in seven years between 2007-13, most recently being runnerup in 2013.