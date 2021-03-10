Brookfield and Marceline Wrestlers Perfect in First Round of Boys' State Tournament Wednesday

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE — In a stunning show of unfettered success, all nine Brookfield and Marceline high school wrestlers who had first-round bouts in Wednesday’s Class 1 boys’ state tournament posted victories.

That allowed them to join three teammates – Donavan Parn and Jaden Abongo of BHS and Conner Quinn of MHS – in the midday championship quarterfinals, where any victory would clinch a state medal for the winner.

Advancing from the opening “round of 16” to the quarters were Brookfield’s Peyton Armstrong at 285 pounds, Trace Alexander at 220, Dawson Baker at 182, Trent Polley at 170, Colton Parn at 132, and Gambal Staddie at 126. Marceline’s Canaan Wright at 126, Ryder Gooch at 138, and Hunter Nelson at 170 took the same step to the precipice of medal qualification.

Three of the nine first-round winners advanced after close calls, winning decisions by a point or two.

At 182, BHS’ Baker (39-6) edged freshman Isaac Rodriguez of Butler 5-4, using a 3-points near-fall with about 45 seconds remaining to snap a 2-2 tie, holding on even though Rodriguez almost immediately reversed to narrow the lead to a point.

At 138, Gooch (16-4) also won by a point, coming back to defeat senior Xavier Lane of Brentwood 6-5 after trailing 4-1 starting the second period. The Tiger used a 3-points near-fall to tie things after two and an early third-period reversal to claim his only lead and hang on.

At 285, Armstrong (25-5) closed out the perfect BHS/MHS run with a 5-3 triumph over junior Larry Smith of Kansas City: St. Michael the Archangel. The Brookfield heavyweight used an escape and takedown in the second period to snap a scoreless deadlock. Then, up 3-1 going to the third, he allowed an escape and was assessed a penalty point for stalling with 20 seconds left to square the bout at 3-3.

However, the Bulldog used the little remaining time to take Smith to the mat a second time for the winning points.

All except one of the remaining Brookfield and Marceline first-round contestants won by fall, the exception being Polley (28-9). He took a 3-0 decision at 170 from senior Khader Saleh of Centralia, doing the only scoring in the second segment with an early escape and subsequent takedown.

Of the five winners by fall, the fastest was Alexander (25-5), who used 43 seconds to get the best of sophomore Larry Penniston of Richmond.

Nelson (24-3) was next-quickest, closing out sophomore Kale Nichols of Hallsville in 1:09. C. Parn (32-11) defeated sophomore Payson Chandler of West Platte 12 seconds into the second period, Staddie (28-15) pinned senior Tucker Tracy of Lawson at 2:44, and Wright (28-15) finished Kaleb Caldwell, a Hallsville sophomore, with a second to spare in the second period.