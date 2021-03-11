Champ Parn, full-depth excellence lead Brookfield wrestlers to third at state

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Top-to-bottom, top-notch performances, capped by senior Donavan Parn’s second state crown and Trace Alexander’s unforeseen runnerup finish, propelled Brookfield High School’s Bulldogs to a third-place team finish in the 2021 MSHSAA Class 1 State Wrestling Championships Wednesday.

D. Parn, 126-pounds champ as a sophomore and 132 runnerup last year after being fourth at 120 as s frosh, completed a perfect senior season by claiming the 138-pounds state title and fourth state medal with a 10-4 decision over sophomore Brendin Patrick of Butler Wednesday night. The victory gave the Bulldogs senior a 44-0 record for 2020-21.

Classmate Alexander, only third at both the district and sectional levels of postseason competition, marched all the way to the 220-pounds championship bout at Cable Dahmer Arena Wednesday before tasting defeat.

In the last BHS bout of the season, he dropped a 5-1 decision to Carrollton’s Jonah Frank to place second.

While that duo soared to the top step or two of the medals podium for their respective weights, the rest of the 8-members Brookfield contingent staked out their own “turf” on the podium, leading to the bonus of a piece of team hardware.

With juniors Trent Polley (170 pounds) and Jaden Abongo (145) each finishing fourth, senior Dawson Baker (182) and freshman Colton Parn (132) fifth, and junior Peyton Armstrong (285) and sophomore Gambal Staddie (126) sixth, every Bulldog who earned the right to go to state made the effort and trip worthwhile by bringing home a trinket of accomplishment.

Their collective effort and performances translated to BHS, led by head coach Drew Passley, accumulating 112 team points, third-most in the tournament behind champion Mid-Buchanan’s 181 and runnerup Centralia’s 144. It is Brookfield’s first team trophy (for a top-4 finish) since 2013.

The season-long expectations for Donavan Parn after his second-place showing at 132 pounds in 2020 never seemed to be an albatross for him.

Instead, he mowed down every opponent who lined up against him, the last being Butler’s youth Patrick, who had dropped only one prior bout in 44 outings.

In their championship clash, the Bulldogs star actually fell behind when Patrick gained a takedown about 25 seconds in.

The deficit didn’t last even a half-minute before D. Parn had tied things with a reversal. That led to a pair of 3-points near-falls for the Brookfield standout in the final 35 seconds of the opening period and an 8-2 advantage after one.

With D. Parn selecting to start the second period “down,”, he boosted his margin with 10-2 with a reversal after a minute. Patrick eventually escaped with 15 seconds left in the second, but still was staring at a 10-3 mountain to try to climb in the last two minutes.

With Patrick choosing the bottom position for the third period, the Brookfield ace effectively rode out the remaining time, although he was assessed a meaningless penalty with 12 seconds left, making the official final tally 10-4.

For D. Parn, it was his only time all day in going the distance. Owner of a first-round bye as a sectional champion, he clinched a medal when he won by fall over Jackson Leath of Lone Jack in 3:33 in the quarterfinals. He then punched his ticket to the title bout with a rapid 51-seconds finishing of Kyden Wilkerson of Centralia.

As much as Donavan Parn was expected to be high on the medals stand at tournament’s end, Alexander figured to have a tough time getting there at any level, much less on the second step from the top. Yet, after the final bout of the tournament had just ended, there the senior 220-pounder was.

In the title bout against Carrollton’s J. Frank (34-2), the BHS Bulldog battled to the final whistle.

Senior J. Frank grabbed the lead with a takedown not quite 90 seconds into the bout and led 2-0 after one segment. Choosing the “bottom” position for the second period, the Trojan escaped within 10 seconds to raise his lead to three points. About 1:10 into the period, Alexander found himself taken down a second time to trail 5-0 going to the last stanza.

With both wrestlers on their feet, no scoring was done until only three seconds from the end when, after one previous warning, J. Frank was called for stalling a second time, putting the Brookfield standout on the scoreboard.

On the day, Alexander, who ended the year with a 27-6 mark, won by fall in 43 seconds over Richmond’s Larry Penniston, shaded William Brown of Adrian 1-0, and gained an 3-1 overtime victory in the semifinals against Caleb Johnson of Trenton.

Both Polley and Abongo medaled in the top four, yet ended their days on downers with back-to-back losses.

At 170 pounds, after losing a 7-4 decision to neighboring rival Hunter Nelson of Marceline in the semifinals, Polley (29-11) was drubbed by Mid-Buchanan’s Denton Biller 10-0 in the third-place bout.

Those defeats came after Polley’s 3-0 first-round victory over Khader Saleh of Centralia and 10-8 overtime thriller over Adrian’s Trevor Thompson in the quarterfinals had clinched his first state medal.

Abongo (42-7) likewise concluded his tourney with consecutive setbacks in only three bouts wrestled.

In the finals, he was behind Brayden Shelton of Centralia 14-5 when he was pinned with 45 seconds remaining. In the semifinals, it had been Ste. Genevieve: Valle’s Joshua Bieser besting him after 4:50.

Abongo’s only win of the day following his first-round bye was an 11-3 major decision over Isaiah Myers of Higginsville.

Winning three consolation “wrestleback” bouts to secure fifth-place medals were C. Parn and Baker.

In his last high school bout, Baker defeated Butler freshman Isaac Rodriguez for a second time in the tourney. After gaining a narrow 5-4 decision the first time around, the Bulldog (42-7) posted a win by fall at 2:38 in the medal bout.

C. Parn went all the way to the third overtime period before nipping Elijah Sanders of Richmond 2-1 to capture fifth.

Sanders for the extra time with an escape with just under a half-minute left in the third period. After a scoreless 30-seconds “sudden-victory” OT period, the duo went pointless in the first 1-minute overtime segment while Sanders was in the “down” position.

When they switched positions for the last 60 seconds of overtime, after Sanders – like C. Parn (35-12) had been in the preceding segment – received both a caution at the start and later a stalling warning, the Brookfield 10th grader managed to slip free of Sanders’ control with just over 10 seconds left and neither could get a takedown in the scant remaining time, leaving the Bulldog with a 2-1 triumph.

Coming out on the short end of their fifth-place battles were Armstrong and Staddie.

Staddie (39-12) lost to Marceline’s Conner Quinn in 4:26 in a bout he trailed 7-3 at the time. After they were tied 2-2 after one period and 3-3 in the second, Quinn picked up takedowns in each of the last two periods before closing Staddie out.

Armstrong (23-15) was pinned by Kelan Ernst of Higginsville after 2:49 of their closing bout. At that point, Ernst already had earned a 7-0 lead.