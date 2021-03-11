Marceline Junior Nelson Places Second in State Wrestling Tournament

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It took a defending state champion to deny Marceline High School junior Hunter Nelson at 2021 Class 1 state title Wednesday.

Having pinned his opening opponent, edged Polo’s Andrew Stone 8-6 in the quarterfinals to clinch a second-straight state medal, and then out-pointed Brookfield rival Trent Polley 7-4 in an all-Linn County semifinal, Nelson came up against a brick wall named Brant Whitaker of Columbia: Father Tolton Regional with a state crown in the balance.

Undefeated as the Class 1 160-pounds champion in 2020 when Nelson claimed fifth in that division, senior Whitaker (30-0) closed out his second-straight undefeated season by overwhelming the Tiger on a dazzling 16-2 major decision.

The defeat shuttered Nelson’s season at 26-4.

In the championship bout at Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena, Nelson managed only two escapes – one in the opening period and one in the last.

Around those, Whitaker piled up four takedowns, 2- and 3-points near-falls, a reversal, and an escape. He led the MHS standout 7-1 after one period and 12-1 after two.

Nelson was one of two Marceline grapplers to bring home a piece of state hardware.

Freshman Conner Quinn (38-5) snagged fifth place at 126 pounds when he won by fall over Brookfield sophomore Gambal Staddie at 4:26.

The Tigers ninth grader took a 5-3 lead in the second period, first snapping a 2-2 tie after one with an escape and then a 3-3 deadlock with a mid-period takedown. With the combatants on their feet in the “neutral” position to begin the third frame, Quinn executed another takedown not quite a minute in and protected his 7-3 lead from there.

In previous rounds, Quinn had followed his opening bye with a loss by decision and then a win by fall and 5-1 decision on the consolation side.

Unable to reach the medals stand were MHS qualifiers Ryder Gooch at 138 pounds and Canaan Wright at 120.

Gooch, a 126-pounds sixth-place finisher as a freshman last year, opened with a 1-point win, then lost by a point. On the consolation side, he scored a 5-0 shutout before being eliminated by a 6-1 loss to Butch Walters of state-champion Mid-Buchanan.

Gooch finished his sophomore season 17-6.

Classmate Wright started with a win by fall before losing a major decision. In his first consolation-side bout, he was pinned by Logan Yoder of Holden at 2:39, ending the Tiger’s season with a 27-17 record.