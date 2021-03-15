Marceline’s Nelson places second in state wrestling tournament

As reported to LCL

INDEPENDENCE — It took a defending state champion to deny Marceline High School junior Hunter Nelson at 2021 Class 1 state title last Wednesday.

Having pinned his opening opponent, edged Polo’s Andrew Stone 8-6 in the quarterfinals to clinch a second-straight state medal, and then out-pointed Brookfield rival Trent Polley 7-4 in an all-Linn County semifinal, Nelson came up against a brick wall named Brant Whitaker of Columbia: Father Tolton Regional with a state crown in the balance.

Undefeated as the Class 1 160-pounds champion in 2020, when Nelson claimed fifth in that same division, senior Whitaker (30-0) closed out his second-straight undefeated season by overwhelming the Tiger on a dazzling 16-2 major decision.

“Hunter had a great tournament and handled each match on his way to the finals,” MHS head coach Austin Bruner commented on the state runnerup’s performance for the LCL.

The defeat shuttered Nelson’s season at 26-4.

In the championship bout at Independence’s Cable Dahmer Arena, Nelson managed only two escapes – one in the opening period and one in the last.

Around those, Whitaker piled up four takedowns, 2- and 3-points near-falls, a reversal, and an escape. He led the MHS standout 7-1 after one period and 12-1 after two.

Nelson was one of two Marceline grapplers to bring home a piece of state hardware.

Freshman Conner Quinn (38-5) snagged fifth place at 126 pounds when he won by fall over Brookfield sophomore Gambal Staddie at 4:26.

The Tigers ninth grader took a 5-3 lead in the second period, first snapping a 2-2 tie after one with an escape and then a 3-3 deadlock with a mid-period takedown. With the combatants on their feet in the “neutral” position to begin the third frame, Quinn executed another takedown not quite a minute in and protected his 7-3 lead from there.

In previous rounds, Quinn had followed his opening bye with a loss by decision and then a win by fall and 5-1 decision on the consolation side.

“Conner wrestled well on the ‘back’ (consolation) side and ended up placing the best he could, given the circumstances of this year's state tournament,” Bruner reflected.

Unable to reach the medals stand were MHS qualifiers Ryder Gooch at 138 pounds and Canaan Wright at 120.

Gooch, a 126-pounds sixth-place finisher as a freshman last year, opened with a 1-point win, then lost by a point. On the consolation side, he scored a 5-0 shutout before being eliminated by a 6-1 loss to Butch Walters of state-champion Mid-Buchanan.

Gooch finished his sophomore season 17-6.

Classmate Wright started with a win by fall before losing a major decision. In his first consolation-side bout, he was pinned by Logan Yoder of Holden at 2:39, ending the Tiger’s season with a 27-17 record.

“Our boys wrestled well overall and I am proud of the strides we made as a team this season,” summarized the Marceline head coach. “We preached a lot about controlling what we can control this season and they did just that.”

The medaling performances of Nelson and Quinn a week ago followed by a day the historic showing of freshman Lady Tigers Payton Weese. She captured MHS’ first-ever medal in a girls’ wrestling state tournament (only in its third year of existence) when she earned third place.

“Payton wrestled very well and put together an outstanding tournament,” Bruner praised. “She had a clear goal in mind before the state tournament and was determined to accomplish that goal.

“She is Marceline's first-ever girls’ state medalist, so that is a great accomplishment for her to know that she made history.”