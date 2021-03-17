Meadville Senior Duo Tri-County Conference Basketball MVPs

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

MEADVILLE — Two 2020-21 Meadville High School seniors are the Tri-County Conference’s “most valuable players” for this past season, by a vote of league coaches.

Guard Kiera Holcer of the conference co-champion MHS Lady Eagles and forward Trey Gannan of Meadville’s boys were accorded that honor recently when TCC coaches conferred to select the 2020-21 all-conference teams.

The pair were joined on their respective gender’s all-league first teams by freshman Korrie Holcer of the Lady Eagles and senior Conner Fletcher of the MHS boys.

Also on the girls’ first team is sophomore Morgan Livingston of Linn County R-1.

Two MHS players and one from LCHS were tabbed for inclusion on the conference’s all-defensive team. They are Meadville junior Kaje Tsikoyak, Linn County sophomore Alyssa Bukovac, and MHS freshman Ko. Holcer.

In addition to those players’ honors, MHS coach Drew Nier was chosen TCC girls’ coach of the year in his first season filling that role.

Beyond the three all-TCC first-teamers and the trio of defensive standouts, three other players from the two conference schools in Linn County reaped either second-team status or honorable mention.

Meadville sophomore Mallory Dennis was voted to the girls’ second team, while Bukovac joined LCHS Mustang Cody Murrell in being on the honorable-mention list.

The 5’7” Ki. Holcer, All-State as a junior and likely to repeat the honor this season, led the 23-4 Meadville girls in scoring with an average of 19 points per game while firing in 93 3-points baskets and shooting 86% from the free-throw line. Each of those is a team-best performance. She was all-TCC all four years of her career.

Gannan, a slightly-undersized forward at 6’, paced the Eagles (19-7) in both scoring and rebounding. He tallied 21 points per contest and secured eight rebounds. He also averaged two steals and two assists a game.

After losing their opening conference game, Meadville’s girls won out, clobbering La Plata in the regular-season finale to share the distaff crown with that school, even though they lost a starter, Maggie McLain, to injury around midseason.

Following their regular-season success, both Meadville teams claimed the Class 1 District 12 Tournament titles to advance to state play.