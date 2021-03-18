Diamond Lady Tiger Star Bell to Join MUS&T

As reported to LCL

Marceline High School senior Ciarrah Bell confirmed the continuation of her standout softball career Monday, March 15, when she signed a NCAA letter-of-intent to accept a scholarship offer from Missouri University of Science and Technology at Rolla to play the sport there in 2021-22. On hand for the ceremony at MHS were her parents John (second from left) and mother Donna (second from right) and MHS head coach Todd Lowther (left) and assistant coach Chris Bussman (right). A multi-years standout for Marceline on the diamond, Bell earned conference “player of the year” recognition in perhaps the state’s finest small-schools conference, the Lewis and Clark, by batting .518 with a .617 on-base percentage and 34 runs batted in. She was voted first-team all-conference, all-district, and all-region as an outfielder and saw her postseason awards capped with second-team All-State selection by the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association. Her play helped lead the 2020 Lady Tigers to a near-perfect 23-2 record and Lewis and Clark Conference championship on the heels of her being a key cog in MHS’ third-place finish in the Class 2 state tournament in 2019. ( PHOTO SUPPLIED / MARK ROSS )