Dominant relays power Lady Tigers to Macon meet crown

As reported to LCL

MACON — With dashes winner Cassie Rodgers part of two of them, Marceline High School’s track-and-field Lady Tigers made a clean sweep of the four relay races as they literally ran away from the girls’ field in the 2021 season-opening Macon Open meet last Monday.

Propelled by those six triumphs, Marceline’s girls produced 156-1/2 points, far more than runnerup Monroe City’s 104. In the boys’ competition, MHS’ Tigers took sixth place with 54 points, about a third of Monroe City’s 158 points championship total.

Rodgers took the 100-meters dash in 14.15 seconds and the 200 in 29.35 and joined with the same trio of MHS teammates – Lucy Moseley, Payton Weese, and Gracey Jordan – in “breaking the tape” in the two shorter relay races. The Lady Tigers quartet finished the 400-meters relay in 50.49 seconds, winning by over 1.5 seconds, and the 800 relay in 1:56.43, more than six seconds ahead of second-place Macon.

Like Rodgers, Jordan was part of four of the six Marceline girls’ event triumphs, but hers were all joint efforts. She combined with Moseley, Ramzee Bruner, and Sarah Kussman to take the 1,600 relay by about two seconds in 4:34.55 and with Kennedy Edgar, Avery Gillman, and Rhea Krumpelman in the 3,200, prevailing in the longest race by the smallest margin – 0.9 seconds – in a tight finish.

With the meet scoring six places, the Marceline girls had 28 entries place among the top six.

Supplementing the six wins were Kussman with runnerup showings in the 100-meters high hurdles and pole vault, Weese with one in the 300-meters low hurdles, and Bruner with a second in the high jump.

While Marceline’s boys didn’t perform particularly strong, they did have an event win and two second-place showings.

The victory was provided by Caleb Stallo in the 110-meters high hurdles, which he finished in 19.45 seconds.

Claiming runnerup spots were Jacob Stallo in the 3,200-meters run and the 3,200-meters relay group of Cayden Davis, Hunter Nelson, John Darling, and J. Stallo.

The Tigers did not enter either of the two shortest relays.

After being scheduled to be in a meet at Westran last Wednesday, the MHS teams are to travel to Unionville for a meet Tuesday (March 30),