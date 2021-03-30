Three Marceline, Meadville players, one from LCHS voted all-district by reporters

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

Seven basketball players and one coach from Linn County high schools have been selected for postseason honors in the Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s northeast district for the 2020-21 season, the media organization announced Tuesday.

Receiving first-team all-northeast district status were Meadville seniors Kiera Holcer, Trey Gannan and Conner Fletcher in Class 1 and Marceline junior Wyatt Molloy in Class 2.

Selected to the Class 1 girls’ second team was Linn County R-1 sophomore Morgan Livingston, while Marceline 11th graders Ramzee Bruner and Will Heller were so honored in Class 2.

On top of the player honors, Meadville coach Drew Nier was tabbed as district coach of the year in Class 1 boys.

Holcer led the MHS girls to a 22-3 record, district championship and share of the Tri-County Conference crown by averaging 19 points per game, including netting 93 3-points baskets, and sinking 86% of her free-throw opportunities.

She was chosen by conference coaches as the TCC’s most valuable player and now becomes a 4-times all-district selection.

Gannan also was voted league MVP by Tri-County Conference coaches before repeating as all-district.

This past season, the 6-footer averaged 21 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles repeated as district champions.

Fletcher averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and a team-best three steals a contest to earn his third all-district laurel. He hit a team-high 50 3-pointers.

Nier was noted for his coaching with the boys’ team after graduating three starters from the 2019-20 state quarterfinalists and seeing this year’s club sputter a bit off the starting lineup. The Eagles were a lowly 5-4 – their poorest mark through at least nine games of a season in about 15 years – after their first 2021 outing, then won 14 of their last 17 to finish 19-7.

Marceline’s Molloy, a 6-footer, provided 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 steals, and 2.4 blocks to the 8-14 Tigers. He was at his strongest, offensively, during Lewis and Clark Conference play, tallying 16.6 points, capped by a 30-points night against Westran.

He was selected by the MHS coaching staff as the squad’s top defensive player.

MHS’ 5’10” Bruner scored 10.2 points and collected seven rebounds a contest for the 7-15 Lady Tigers. She also blocked a couple of shots and made two steals on average.

Heller, also a 6’ junior, led the Tigers in scoring at 12.6 per game, combined with 6.2 rebounds. He similarly upgraded his offensive production against L&C competition, tallying 14.8 a night over the seven conference contests.

Linn County’s Livingston scored an average of 17.2 points, pulled down 7.5 rebounds, and had 2.1 steals per contest for the Lady Mustangs during their constricted 9-8 season.