Brookfield has rousing baseball program debut – win, Collier no-hitter

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — A year later than planned, Brookfield High School debuted its baseball program last Monday (March 29) and made it a historic occasion in multiple ways beyond just playing its first-ever game.

Under coach Carey Davison and behind junior pitcher Bryson Collier, the Bulldogs not only downed Clarence Cannon Conference opponent Ewing: Highland 3-1, but tacked pitching their first no-hitter onto the milestones of first game, first home game, and first win.

Summarized Davison, “The boys played great. We had solid pitching and defense. We got some good looks at the plate and capitalized on the bases.

“Still have some mental errors to eliminate, but a great start to the season and the program."

Collier was overpowering on the hill, striking out 17 Cougars while no-hitting them. He walked only three. The defense made a couple of errors, neither of which contributed to the Highland run in the fifth inning.

By then, the Bulldogs had staked out a 3-0 lead with a tally in the bottom of the first and two in the third.

Collier and sophomore Gambal Staddie led the BHS attack, Collier smacking a run-scoring double and a sacrifice fly, while Staddie singled twice and scored once. Sophomore Gunner Drescher contributed a hit and the other run batted in. Frosh Colton Parn joined Staddie and Collier in crossing the plate.

Other Brookfield hits came from senior Nathan Sharp and junior Gabe Norman.

The BHS baseball team was to have hosted Carrollton last Thursday before welcoming another CCC foe, Clark County, today at 5 p.m. at Rusk Park.

MARCELINE BASEBALL

MARCELINE — Having posted a 5-8 record in their inaugural season in 2019 before having to sit idle last year in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marceline High School’s baseball Tigers commenced their second-ever season of play in victorious fashion last Monday.

Hosting Brashear, the Tigers snapped a 2-2 tie with an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth, head coach Jordan Aulbur reported, and pulled away to prevail 7-3.

Hunter Quinn threw the first five innings before Jaxon Schmitt finished up the final two. Winner Quinn allowed only two hits and two runs while striking out eight, Aulbur disclosed.

Offensively, Drake Stufflebean had the Tigers’ only multi-hits game, going two for three. He scored twice and drove in the season’s first run with a second-inning double.

Also delivering runs batted in for MHS wee Calvin Cathey, Brendon Catron, Schmitt and Quinn. Marceline’s 6-hits attack included one each by leadoff man Wyatt Molly, Schmitt, Catron and Cathey. Run scorers besides Stufflebean were – with one apiece – Zach Niemeier, Reece Svendsen, Tanner Sayre, Cathey and Molloy.

Already rained out twice, the baseball Tigers were due to host Linn County last Thursday before traveling to Paris for their Lewis and Clark Conference at 5 p.m. today.

MARCELINE GOLF

MACON — Playing in the extremely-challenging conditions of last Monday’s 25- to 45-miles-per-hour wind, Marceline’s golf Tigers out-shot host Macon by eight strokes, but were bested by Kirksville by 15.

KHS’s low-4 varsity score was a 187, Marceline’s a 202, and Macon’s a 210.

Marceline had two of the four best rounds on the Macon Country Club course, a 45 by Will Heller which was third-best individually, and a 47 from Jacob Stallo.

Completing the team scorecard were Hunter Nelson and Jace Bixenman with matching 55s. Not used in the team scoring was Carter Vandeloecht’s 60.

Marceline had seven other players participate, while neither Kirksville nor Macon had enough extras for a junior-varsity team score.

Pacing the non-varsity Marceline players was Braden Lichtenberg’s 59. Each of the other six shot 9-holes scores of between 66 and 72 strokes.

The Marceline golfers were slated to play another double-dual match at Moberly against the host Spartans and New Bloomfield last Thursday before having another at La Plata – also involving Putnam County – tomorrow.

MARCELINE MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

HUNTSVILLE — Both Marceline middle school track-and-field squads earned second place in the team standings of the March 29 Westran Relays meet.

Behind triple winner Finley Watson, the Lady Tigers were a strong second to South Shelby with 96 points, 16 behind the Lady Cardinals.

On the boys’ side, without winning any event, Marceline’s exact-same 96 points had them 15 in arrears of champion South Shelby.

In the girls’ competition, Watson won the 100-meters dash in 14.2 seconds, the 200 in 29.64, and the 400 in 1:11.

Also victorious during the meet was Zoey Burch, who won the discus throw at 60’7” (18.48 meters).

The Marceline girls also had a pair of second-place showings in relay races. Participants in the 800 (4-by-200) relay were Willow Dorrell, Kaidy Pearman, Shelby Ewigman and Natalie Pennington. Comprising the 1,600 (4-by-400) group were Emily Darling, Ruth Shackelford, Alaura Coe, and Pennington.

In the boys’ competition, while not capturing any event, Marceline had four second places and one third, along with many other scoring (top-8) finishes.

Taking second in both the 100- and 400-meter dashes was Gunner Evans, who also was on the runnerup 400-meters relay unit with Eric Noll, Ethan Dowell and Ryan Cochran.

Dax Thomas of the young Tigers was second in the 200 and Marc Garcia second in the 800. Finishing third in the 100 was Cochran.

The Marceline middle schoolers next are scheduled to run, jump and throw Wednesday.