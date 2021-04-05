Marceline baseball Tigers’ late push corrals Mustangs

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — Brendon Catron’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning snapped a 5-5 tie and the Marceline High School baseball Tigers went on to turn aside the visiting Linn County Mustangs 10-7 last Thursday.

After making it 7-5, Marceline used bases-full bases on balls to Drake Stufflebean and Wyatt Molloy and run-scoring hit by Landen Gardner in the sixth to tack on before LCHS narrowed the final margin to three.

The late MHS scoring made a winner out of reliever Jaxon Schmitt, who went the last 3-2/3 innings in relief of Molloy. Schmitt allowed four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and only two walks.

The Tigers (2-0) out-hit the Mustangs 9-8 with Calvin Cathey and Catron having multiple hits. Among the other MHS hits was a home run by Stufflebean in the second inning.

After visiting Paris for Lewis and Clark Conference play Monday, the baseball Tigers will visit Brookfield at the Rusk Park field Thursday at 5 p.m.

Linn County – 0-4, according to its baseball page on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website – was to visit Green City Monday before having a week between games. Next Monday, the Mustangs are slated to call on Bucklin/Macon County R-4 at 5 p.m.

Bulldogs taste first defeat

BROOKFIELD — Facing the often-strong Carrollton Trojans nine, the Brookfield High baseball Bulldogs’ second-ever game didn’t go quite as well as their first.

According to a score posted on the MSHSAA website, the visiting Trojans shut out BHS 17-0 last Thursday at Rusk Park field.

That was Carrollton’s eighth game already with the Trojans claiming six of them.

No BHS details on the game were reported.

After welcoming Clark County for Clarence Cannon Conference play Monday, Brookfield will host Marceline in a 5 p.m. game Thursday, weather permitting.

Thunder pounds Slater

MENDON — Combined 1-hit pitching from starting and winning pitcher Hayden Harms and reliever Trey Stockwell and a 10-hits attack powered the BKN Thunder past visiting Slater 10-1 Wednesday, March 31.

Harms threw the first 5-2/3 innings, blanking the Wildcats on SHS’ lone hit. He struck out 12 and walked five. T. Stockwell got all four of his outs by strikeout.

Offensively, second baseman Hayden Wilson joined Hunter Stockwell, T. Stockwell, and Harms in having two hits apiece. One of H. Stockwell’s hits was a solo home run and one of Wilson’s was a double.

The Brunswick, Keytesville and Mendon: Northwestern co-op team jumped in front with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. After single runs in the third and fourth, the Thunder doubled its lead to 10-0 with five runs in the sixth.

Each team was charged with two errors and drew six walks.

BKN Thunder (2-1) was to host Hale/Bosworth in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association play yesterday before welcoming Fayette for non-league action Friday at 5 p.m.