Marceline golf Tigers trounce two foes before break

MOBERLY — With a pair of individual rounds in the low 40s, Marceline High School’s golf Tigers overmatched host Moberly and New Bloomfield in a double-dual match for the trio of schools last Thursday.

No. 1 Tiger Jacob Stallo and Will Heller at No. 2 dominated the action on the par-70 Heritage Hills course with round of 41 and 42, respectively, pacing Marceline’s boys to a low-4 team score of 185. Moberly was far back at 229 and New Bloomfield shot a 236.

Also having a solid day was No. 3 player Jace Bixenman with a 48, while Hunter Nelson’s 54 rounded out the Marceline scoring group.

The fifth member of the varsity lineup, Braden Lichtenberg, came around in 58.

With neither of the other schools having enough junior-varsity players for a score, there was no JV team competition for the half-dozen non-varsity Tigers, each of whom shot in the 60s.

The best total was Trentin Goosey’s 63, followed by a 66 from Troy Ewigman. Next were 67s from Hayden DeWeese and Matthew Rollison and 68s by Aiden Bussman and Lennon Barnes.

The Tigers played in dual competition at La Plata yesterday and are at South Shelby today with a tournament at Kansas City: Park Hill Friday.