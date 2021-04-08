BKN Thunder pounds Bosworth/Hale 10-0 on diamond last Tuesday

As reported to LCL

MENDON — Pitchers Hayden Harms and Hunter Stockwell, both Northwestern High students, throttled opposing batters on one hit – a single – and combined for a 4-for-4 day at the plate with five runs scored and two driven in as the BKN Thunder shut out visiting Bosworth/Hale 10-0 in five innings last Tuesday in Carroll-Livingston Activity Association high school baseball.

The Thunder, comprised of students from Brunswick, Keytesville, and Northwestern schools, stuck four runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning and matched that in the second to effectively decide the outcome early.

H. Stockwell took over from starting pitcher Harms to begin the third after the starter got all six of his outs via strikeouts. Three Cardinals reached base against Harms, two when hit by pitches and another on its only hit.

H. Stockwell then recorded all except one of his eight outs on whiffs, while walking one and hitting one.

Senior H. Stockwell's two hits each went for extra bases. He had a double and a triple, driving in two runs and coming around to score three times. Harms singled twice and walked, crossing the plate a couple of times. Christian Brockman, a Keytesville junior, also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Also driving in runs for the Thunder (3-1) were Kobe Tatum of Brunswick and Jase Adams of Northwestern.

Next on the BKN schedule, following a scheduled home game with Fayette last Friday, is a visit to Southwest Livingston/Tina-Avalon's field at Ludlow tomorrow for a 5 p.m. game.