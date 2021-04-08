Marceline diamond Tigers' slow start leads to first loss

As reported to LCL

PARIS — Calvin Cathey got the Marceline High School baseball Tigers off to a promising start in their 2021 Lewis and Clark Conference opener last Monday, smacking a solo home run in the top of the first inning, but things went downhill from there for MHS (2-1, 0-1 conf.) as the Coyotes battled back to prevail, 7-3.

The Paris/Faith Walk Academy co-op team managed to dent Marceline starting and losing pitcher Wyatt Molloy for six runs in 3-2/3 innings, even though it touched him for only two hits. Although not specified in the report on the game forwarded by coach Jordan Aulbur, presumably some control woes and fielding difficulties contributed to Molloy’s and the Tigers’ woes.

Hunter Quinn got the final out of the fourth inning and finished out the contest, surrendering only one additional run.

Molloy did register six strikeouts during his stint.

Offensively, Cathey and Quinn evenly split MHS’ four hits between them.

Marceline took the 3-innings junior-varsity game, 3-1.

Marceline was due to visit Brookfield last Thursday before playing in a 4-teams tournament at Cairo this past Saturday, weather and field conditions allowing.

This week’s slate includes a L&C game at Schuyler County today at 5 p.m., a Thursday 5 p.m. home contest with league opponent Salisbury, and another Saturday trip to Cairo, this time to face both the host Bearcats and Macon, starting at 9 a.m.