Sharp, Chrisman pace Brookfield in Chillicothe meet

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE — Brookfield High School’s Lady Bulldogs brought the quality to last Friday’s 15-schools Chillicothe Joe Shy Relays track-and-field meet, even if the hosts’ quantity carried the day, team-wise.

Junior distance runner Alexandra “Alex” Sharp and senior thrower Zoey Chrisman of Brookfield accounted for wins in over 20% of the 19 events in the big meet, leading the Lady Bulldogs to 69-1/2 points and fifth place in the final team standings.

While Sharp won three events and was second-leading individual scorer (33 points) in the girls’ division and Chrisman prevailed in one, was second in another, and fifth in a third, Chillicothe not only didn’t have a first-place showing in any event, but had only four top-3 finishes, yet had so many middle-of-the-pack scoring finishes that the Lady Hornets amassed 88.83 points to out-distance runnerup Cameron by 13.83 points.

In the boys’ competition, Brookfield placed seventh among the 15 squads with 40 points.

Powering the Bulldogs were the 2-3 finish of Trent Polley and Dawson Baker, respectively, in the javelin throw, the 3,200-meters relay unit’s runnerup finish, and Tyler Polley’s third in the 800-meters run.

BHS planned to host an “open” meet yesterday before competing in the Trenton Relays tomorrow (Thursday).

Sweeping the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meters races in the big meet, held in good weather, Lady Bulldog Sharp had her toughest challenge of those three in the 1,600, although that might have been a reflection of her conserving energy in order to run a fourth race as she pursued the Bob Carter Memorial Gold Shoe Award plaque given to the top individual points scorer in each gender division.

Sharp finished the 1,600 – the first of her four races – in 5:55.57, about 3-1/2 seconds ahead of runnerup Jolie Bonderer of Chillicothe.

As things turned out, what proved to be the decisive battle in her attempt to win the award sponsored by the LCL’s sister newspaper, the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune, and honoring its late, long-time sports editor, came next for Sharp.

Added to her normal repertoire of the three middle- and long-distance races was the challenging 400-meters event – half-sprint and half-run for most girls.

It ended up pitting Sharp, in an event which doesn’t play to her endurance strength, against the foe who proved to be the other top contender for the individual prize, junior sprinter/jumper Brooklynn Holtman of Maryville.

The long-legged Holtman already had tucked victories in the meet-opening high jump and an early track event – the 100-meters dash – under her figurative belt without too much difficulty when she and Sharp both lined up for the fourth and final heat – the “fast” heat – of the open 400. With Holtman later to run her last race in the 200 as the clear favorite and Sharp anticipated to win the 800 and 3,200 later, the 400 stood as likely to decide which of the two would assume the “inside track” for the Gold Shoe Award.

Not surprisingly, Holtman proved too formidable in the race which clearly fit her talents better than Sharp’s. Although challenged strongly by a couple of others, the Maryville 11th grader not only finished 2-plus seconds ahead of the Brookfield junior, but won the race in 1:01 flat, between 0.2 and 0.3 second ahead of the second- and third-place finishers. Running a 1:03.88, Sharp settled for sixth and three points.

When the BHS standout later took the 800 by a commanding five seconds in 2:27.51 and closed her day with a win in the 3,200 by nearly 1:25, she had racked up 33-1/2 team points. Holtman subsequently dominated the 200 to close a perfect 4-for-4 day, amassing 40 of Maryville’s 73 points.

Chrisman had a very good day of her own while facing the large group of mostly larger schools.

The senior pumped the shot put 34’5-3/4” (10.51 meters) to claim first place by a margin of a few inches.

She came close to doubling, firing the discus 101’11” (31.06m) to get second place. The winner threw just over 110’.

Chrisman also participated and scored in the javelin throw. She flung the spear 92’3” (28.12m), getting her fifth place.

Those performances supplemented Sharp’s contributions with another 22 team points for the BHS girls.

Also finishing in the top eight and scoring Lady Bulldogs team points against the tough competition were three relay units and one individual.

The 400-meters quartet of Avery Thompson, Darcy Izard, Maddie Wilbeck, and Ella Daugherity took second place in 54.88 seconds, the 800 unit of Jenna Keller, Daugherity, Thompson and Izard was seventh in 1:58.33, and the 1,600 group of Addison Pope, Wilbeck, Keller and Izard nabbed eighth in 4:56.01.

Rounding out the BHS girls’ scoring was Izard with her tie for fifth in the 300-meters low hurdles, finishing in 55.44 seconds for 3-1/2 points.

In the boys’ division, Brookfield produced only seven scoring finishes, but most of them were in the top three.

Placing second were the 3,200-meters relay group of Tye White, John Walgren, Caleb Guilford, and Tyler Polley and Trent Polley in the javelin throw. The relay unit’s time of 9:23.49 had it more than 40 seconds behind winner Kirksville. Tr. Polley’s javelin throw of 131’6” (40.09m) was just less than eight feet short of winner and boys’ Carter Gold Shoe winner Owen Fraser of team champ Kirksville.

Claiming third-place points (six each) were Kyan Such in the shot put with a heave of 42’9” (13.04m), Ty. Polley in the 800 with a time of 2:15.7, and Dawson Baker in the javelin throw 130’2” (39.69m).

Such added a second scoring performance, gaining sixth in the discus throw at 116’7” (35.54m).

Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring was the 400-meters relay group listed as Owen Boley, Trace Alexander, Jadan Abongo, and Baker, which took seventh place in 47.77 seconds.