Thunder rumbles past Fayette with big fifth frame

As reported to LCL

A wet Rusk Park field kept last Thursday’s first-ever Brookfield vs. Marceline high school baseball game from happening, at least for a while.

BHS’ Bulldogs, in their first year of play, were to host MHS’ Tigers, in their second season of existence, in an April 8 game, but rain the prior day and that day prevented it.

According to the BHS baseball schedule page on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, the contest was postponed to Friday, April 30.

Then, last Saturday, the 4-teams, bracket-style tournament to be hosted by Cairo and involving Marceline was postponed a week to April 17. Also involved will be Russellville and Canton.

MHS is to play the host Bearcats in the early (8:30 a.m.) game and, depending on its result, play again at either 1:30 or 4 p.m.

That rescheduling presumably eliminates the planned 3-schools, round-robin doubleheader involving Marceline, Cairo and Macon which Cairo was to host this coming Saturday.

During this week, the baseball Tigers were to have visited Schuyler County yesterday (Tuesday) before hosting Salisbury at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday). Both of those are Lewis and Clark Conference outings.

Brookfield had a Monday game at South Shelby on this week’s schedule, followed by a trip to Macon for what will be a third-straight Clarence Cannon Conference outing Thursday.

Linn County R-1’s winless (0-5) diamond Mustangs had a Monday road game against Bucklin/Macon County R-4 and a Tuesday home contest with Milan on its schedule to begin this week. They’re due to visit Cairo for a game Friday.

BKN Thunder 14, Fayette 3

MENDON — Playing as visitors on their home field at Northwestern High School last Thursday when Fayette’s field was unplayable, the BKN Thunder – representing Mendon: Northwestern, Keytesville and Brunswick high schools – obliterated a 3-1 Fayette lead after three innings with a huge fourth.

Down by two after the Falcons plated that many off starting pitcher Hunter Stockwell in the bottom of the third frame, the Thunder rumbled loud and long, producing eight runs in the top of the fourth, effectively settling the outcome.

For good measure, BKN tacked on a run in the fifth and fourth in the sixth to close out the victory on the 10-runs-lead rule after six.

Earning the pitching win was H. Stockwell, since he threw half of the shortened contest. He allowed only two hits, although both were home runs. The big righthander had strikeouts for eight of the nine outs he got, walking two. All three runs off of him were earned.

Earning a save by going three scoreless innings, despite taking over with an 8-runs lead, was Hayden Harms. He surrendered only one hit and fanned two.

At bat, Northwestern exploited the nine walks it received, blending them with a mere six hits to generate 14 runs.

Leading the way were sophomore Trey Stockwell and Landon Winn, both Northwestern students. Each swatted a grand slam home run. For T. Stockwell, that was his only official at-bat as he walked in his other three plate appearances. He, brother H. Stockwell, and Gage Bell each scored three times as that trio – the Nos. 3-5 men in the Thunder lineup – went a combined three for five with nine runs scored and six driven in.

The non-conference victory moved the BKN co-op team’s record to 4-1.

Next on the BKN Thunder slate was a scheduled Carroll-Livingston Activity Association game at Southwest Livingston/Tina-Avalon yesterday (Tuesday), followed by a Thursday home game at Mendon against Bucklin/Macon County R-4.