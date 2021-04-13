Marceline High golfers best KC: Park Hill mixed squad

As reported to LCL

KANSAS CITY — Facing a mixture of varsity and junior-varsity players (heavier on the latter) from Class 5 Kansas City: Park Hill's program and playing 18 holes, rather than only nine, to make the long trip more worth their time, the Class 1 Marceline High School golf Tigers impressively earned a 4-shots victory over the host Trojans, 391-395, Friday, April 9.

Playing on the Tiffany Greens Golf Club course, Park Hill played its No. 2 varsity player at the top of its lineup and four members of its normal JV lineup to balance the competition some, MHS coach Michael Severa reports, and Marceline took advantage to register another victory.

Jacob Stallo topped the Tigers, shooting an 87, with Will Heller not far back at 90. Jace Bixenman posted a 104 and Hunter Nelson a 110 to round out the MHS scoring foursome. Also playing and shooting a 116 was Carter Vandeloecht.

"Tiffany Greens will be, by far, the toughest course we play on all season," the MHS coach noted.

The golf Tigers' schedule for this week began with a tournament at Columbia hosted by Father Tolton Regional on Monday.

Today is the day of the Marceline Invitational at the Marceline Golf Club course. Play was to begin at 9 a.m.