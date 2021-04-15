Brookfield golf Bulldogs second in own tournament Thursday

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Champion Milan and host Brookfield dominated Thursday’s (April 15) Brookfield Invitational high school boys’ golf tournament at the Brookfield Country Club.

Milan won the team crown with a low-4 team score of 372, eight strokes better than BHS. The two combined to have seven of the 10 individual medal-winners.

Macon was third in the team standings, 20 shots back of Brookfield.

Kirksville’s No. 1 player, Johnny Boyer, was the individual medalist with a sharp 78.

Brookfield’s Dirk Sattman, Sam Clarkson and Kai Wiedeman each produced top-12 rounds – Sattman an 88 that put him fifth, Clarkson a sixth-place 89, and Wiedeman a 98 that was 11th.

Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring foursome was Andrew Bennett with his 105.

Not used for the team score was the 124 of David Kimball.

Milan had four of the top 10 individual rounds, paced by No. 1 player Jerret Courtney’s 85 that was second to Boyer’s 78.

Additional medal-winners were Darren Deporto, Taylor Trentor and Garrett Mosley of Milan, Isaac Bergfield and Dalton Cashatt of Macon, Moosen Moncrief of Schuyler County, and Jaden Wyant of Putnam County.

Nine teams competed, including both Brookfield’s varsity and junior-varsity. Following Macon in fourth was Putnam County (409), followed by Schuyler County (421), Kirksville and Trenton (441), Moberly (444), and the BHS jayvees (504).

The Bulldogs junior-varsity was led by a 119 from Baylor Montgomery. Evan Morris shot a 128, Brett Montgomery a 129, Chase Morris a 130, and Ethan Huwar a 135.