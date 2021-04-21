Late Westran push dumps Tigers on diamond, 7-5

As reported to LCL

HUNTSVILLE — Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Marceline High School baseball Tigers (3-5, 1-3 conf.) walked in the tiebreaking run and host Westran went on to plate three more markers in the inning to claim a 7-5 Lewis and Clark Conference victory Monday, April 19.

MHS coach Jordan Aulbur reports his team out-hit the host Hornets 7-5 with each of the hits by a separate player – Brendon Catron, Calvin Cathey, Hunter Quinn, Cupp, Drake Stufflebean, Schmitt and Wyatt Molloy. The Tigers also stole eight bases, led by Tanner Sayre’s three.

On the mound, Nathan Cupp toed the rubber as the starter, lasting 5-1/3 innings. He allowed five hits and four runs while striking out six. Jaxon Schmitt got the last two outs in the sixth.

In the junior-varsity contest, MHS’ Tigers fell 5-3 in 3 innings..

Having been due to host Scotland County last Thursday in more league action, MHS’ baseball Tigers are due to make the long journey to Harrisburg for another L&C contest today at 5 p.m.

They’ll be back in home action Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Fayette.

GOLF

MACON — The Marceline High boys’ golf junior-varsity team participated in the Macon JV Tournament recently and finished fourth out of eight teams with a score of 484, just eight strokes out of second, Tigers coach Michael Severa reports.

For MHS, Braden Lichtenberg finished third individually with an 18-holes score of 106. The rest of the Tigers’ scores were Trentin Goosey with a 124, Aiden Bussman a 126, Troy Ewigman a 128, and Hayden DeWeese finished with a 134.

The varsity players, due to have played in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament at Moberly last Thursday, are to take part in a triple-dual match at Trenton today, competing also against Carrollton and Gallatin, as well as the hosts. Match time is 4 p.m.

Tomorrow is slated to see the MHS varsity competing in the Kirksville Invitational, starting at 9 a.m.