Marceline Lady Tigers close second at April 15 Westran meet

HUNTSVILLE — Winning four events – Ramzee Bruner claiming two of them, the Marceline High School track-and-field Lady Tigers were a very close second to Harrisburg in the team standings of last Thursday’s Westran Relays.

While Bruner was prevailing in the high and triple jumps, Cassie Rodgers was capturing first place in the 200-meters dash and Sarah Kussman the 100-meters high hurdles to pace the MHS girls to 135 team points, only 12 less than champ Harrisburg. Fifteen schools had girls’ entries.

On the boys’ side, with 19 schools involved, Marceline settled out virtually right in the middle in ninth place. The Tigers had only 29 points, less than a fifth of what champion Monroe City amassed (153). Fayette took second.

The Marceline boys’ best individual finish was Connor Ratliff’s third-place javelin throw of 122’3-3/4”. The 3,200-meters relay unit of Cayden Davis, Hunter Nelson, John Darling, and Jace Bixenman also ran third in 9:36.69.

Bruner’s pair of field-event wins saw her triple jump 32’10-1/2” and top out at 4’11-1/4” in the high jump. Teammate Aislinn Schick was third in the latter event, clearing 4’7-1/4”.

Kussman posted the Lady Tigers’ first track-event victory when she led the way in the high hurdles in 17.65 seconds.

Late in the meet, Rodgers, who’d been sixth in the 100-meters dash, prevailed at twice that distance, running the 200 in 29.1 seconds.

Kussman and Bruner were the MHS girls’ top scorers with 25-1/2 points apiece – Bruner via her wins, a fifth in the long jump, and being on the third-place 1,600-meters relay, and Kussman with her high hurdles win, a second in the pole vault, third in the low hurdles, and also running on the 1,600 relay.

Joining Kussman in having a runnerup showing was Payton Weese in the 300-meters low hurdles, running a 52.15 to edge Kussman by .05 second.

MHS’ girls’ relays units were very competitive, as usual. Both the 400- and 800-meters group (Lucy Moseley, Gracey Jordan, Rodgers, Weese) took second behind Harrisburg. The 1,600 unit (Jordan, Moseley, Kussman, Bruner) and 3,200 quartet (Kennedy Edgar, Avery Gillman, Rhea Krumpelman, Jordan) each ran third.

Individually, Ashlyn Skinner (shot put) and Rachael Cupp provided additional thirds among the girls.

Also contributing Lady Tigers points were Chloee Dorrell and Ireland Bloss.

Among the Marceline boys, Ratliff tacked a fifth-place discus throw onto his third-place javelin launch, making him responsible for 10 of the team’s 27 points.

Having been due to host their own Relays meet yesterday, but facing an “iffy” forecast for it, the MHS track-and-field teams are slated to compete in an “open” meet at Brookfield Friday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

GOLF

MARCELINE — Marceline High’s golf Tigers took second place in their own invitational tournament Tuesday, April 14, aided by four medal-earning individual performances.

Will Heller’s 83 in the 18-holes event was the day’s second-best round with Jacob Stallo right behind with an 84 in third. Also in the top 10 were Hunter Nelson with a 97 (eighth place) and Jace Bixenman with a 99 (ninth).

Added together, those four rounds produced a team score of 363, only seven strokes back of team title-winner Westran.

Rounding out the MHS lineup in the tournament was Carter Vanderloecht, who carded a 107.

The golf Tigers will participate in the Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament at Moberly tomorrow, weather permitting.