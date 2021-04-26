Postseason spring sports action not far away

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

With April drawing to a close this week, postseason competition in spring sports for Linn County and nearby high schools begins moving to the forefront of focus.

Brookfield’s and Marceline’s track-and-field squads will compete in the Class 2 District 4 meet at Monroe City Saturday, May 8, while Meadville’s, Linn County R-1’s, and Mendon: Northwestern’s runners, jumpers and throwers battle in Class 1 District 4 action at Glasgow.

The Class 2 sectional qualifiers then will go right back to Monroe City May 15 to try to reach state, joined that Saturday by the county’s Class 1 athletes.

The classes 1 and 2 state meets will be at the now-usual site, Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School, May 21-22.

In baseball, each of the four local schools participating will be at separate sites for the action to take place between May 14-22.

Brookfield’s inaugural season of diamond competition will send it to the 5-teams Class 3 District 16 tournament to be hosted by Carrollton. Other schools there will include Trenton, Jamesport: Tri-County, and South Harrison.

Marceline’s second year of the sport will find it at Scotland County for the Class 2 District 11 tourney. Also involved will be Milan, Putnam County, and Schuyler County.

Linn County R-1 is assigned to Class 1 District 14 with Green City as the host. The field will include Grundy County R-5, Bucklin/Macon County R-4, Novinger, and Princeton.

The BKN Thunder team, representing Mendon: Northwestern and fellow Chariton County schools Brunswick and Keytesville, will play its Class 2 District 12 games at Harrisburg. Four other schools – Salisbury, Fayette, Westran and New Franklin – also will be there.

The earliest postseason competition and state championship for county teams will be in boys’ golf. District tournaments will be played Monday, May 10, with the state tournaments at five sites around the state May 17-18.

Marceline’s strong squad will compete in Class 1 District 3 with that tourney, hosted by Westran, believed to be played at Moberly’s Heritage Hills course. About 20 schools figure to be represented by at least one player.

The Class 1 state tourney will be on the Fremont Hills Golf Course at Nixa.

Brookfield will play the Shirkey Golf Course at Richmond May 10 during Class 2 District 4 competition. Fifteen schools are assigned there.

Players from those schools will be trying to get the chance to play at state on the Silo Ridge course at Bolivar the following week.

Still as a consequence of COVID-19 precautions, as was the case in girls’ play in the fall, the state golf tourney fields will be comprised of only the top 18 finishers (including all tied for the 18th-best score) from each of the four districts. That will likely mean about 80 competitors at most.

The state team competition also will be limited, just as it was last fall. Rather than the top-scoring team or two at the district tourney advancing to state, the only team competition at state will be among any schools which individually qualified four or all five of its lineup members.

Given its regular-season performances, Marceline might have a crack at reaching that threshold.

In the fall, Brookfield was one of only two such schools in Class 1. That led to the Lady Bulldogs earning the state runnerup trophy, even while finishing exactly 100 strokes behind champion Sedalia: Sacred Heart.