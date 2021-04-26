MHS golfers third in conference tournament

As reported to LCL

MOBERLY — Junior Will Heller earned all-conference status in leading the Marceline High School golf Tigers to a third-place team finish in last Thursday’s Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament.

The MHS 11th grader carded an 87 for 18 holes on the Heritage Hills Golf Course at Moberly, giving him eighth place, via a tiebreaker with a Schuyler County player who also finished in 87. The top 10 players gained all-conference status, coach Michael Severa reports.

Heller’s round had him nine strokes behind conference champion Logan Bain of Westran.

WHS’ Hornets ran away with the team title, having three of the 4-best individual scores and a low-4 team score of 329. Salisbury was second at 361, 13 in front of Marceline.

Missing the top 10 by two strokes was Tiger Jacob Stallo, who fired a 90 that put him 13th.

Braden Lichtenberg had MHS’ next-best score with a 98, placing him 18th.

Rounding out the Marceline lineup’s scoring were the 99s shot by both Hunter Nelson and Jace Bixenman. Apparently via scorecard playoff, Nelson was accorded 22nd place and, technically, became the Tigers’ fourth team-scoring contributor. Bixenman was 24th.

Marceline’s second five also played, one of two junior-varsity entrants.

The JV Tigers’ 560 was the highest team score. It included a 131 from Troy Ewigman, Trentin Goosey’s 135, a 152 by Lennon Barnes, Matthew Rollison’s 162, and a 169 by Hayden DeWeese.

This is the final week of the Marceline golfers’ regular season.

Two outings already are in the books – a Monday triple-dual at Trenton involving Carrollton and Gallatin, as well, and Tuesday’s Kirksville Invitational Tournament.

Remaining is Friday’s triple-dual back at Moberly. Westran, Paris and Cairo will be the opponents.

There then will be a 10-days break for the golf Tigers before they play in the May 10 Class 1 district tournament, also at Moberly’s Heritage Hill Golf Course.

BHS Bulldogs ninth in Chillicothe tournament

CHILLICOTHE — Brookfield High School’s golfers competed in the Chillicothe Invitational Tournament last Thursday, placing ninth among the 13 teams with a score of 424.

Leading the Bulldogs in the 18-holes event over the generally-links-style Green Hills Golf Course was Dirk Sattman. He had a 46 on the first nine holes and a 48 coming in for a 94. That left him 24th out of the 70 participants.

Four strokes back of Sattman with a 98 as BHS No. 1 player Sam Clarkson. He had more trouble early, but improved, shooting a 50-48 that kept him in the top half of the field, tied for 31st.

Providing the other scores for the team total were Andrew Bennett with a 59-55–114 and Kai Wiedeman with a 57-61–118. Not used for the team-scoring tabulation was the 133 of Chase Morris.

BHS was expected to send some junior-varsity players to the tournament at Kirksville yesterday prior to the varsity lineup wrapping up its regular season by competing in today's Clarence Cannon Conference Championships at the Norwood Golf Club course outside of Hannibal.

The golf Bulldogs then will prep themselves for the state-qualifying May 10 Class 2 district tournament at Richmond's Shirkey Golf Course.