Marceline girls tops in BHS’ Gary Ewing Invitational

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — Against a mix of larger and smaller schools, the Marceline High School track-and-field Lady Tigers emerged as meet champions in their division of last Friday’s Gary Ewing Invitational hosted by Brookfield.

The Lady Tigers edged out Palmyra 101-95-1/2, with Schuyler County a good distance back in third with 76-1/2. Brookfield’s girls placed fourth with 64-1/2.

The boys’ competition saw Brookfield 11th with 26 points and Marceline 14th with 13-1/2. Ewing: Highland shaded Fayette 88-1/2 to 80 for the title.

In the girls’ division, Marceline prevailed, well ahead of Brookfield, even though the Lady Bulldogs had more event wins – thanks to Alexandra “Alex” Sharp.

The BHS distance running ace won her three “specialties” – the 3,200-meters run in 11:46.14, the 1,600 in 5:25.32, and the 800 in 2:29.97. She rounded out her day by taking fifth in the 300-meters low hurdles. Her 34 team points earned made her the Ewing Invitational’s top distaff points scorer.

Marceline, meanwhile, gained victories only in the 800-meters relay (runners not available), which it ran in 1:55.34 with Brookfield sixth in 2:00.8, and the 100-meters high hurdles, which Sarah Kussman claimed in 17.23 seconds.

Where the Lady Tigers made their best hay was with runnerup finishes. It had five of those – from Ramzee Bruner in the high jump (4’11-1/4”/1.5 meters), Kussman in the pole vault (8’6”/2.59m), the 400- and 1,600-meters relay groups (54.67 and 4:28.33, respectively, and Payton Weese in the low hurdles (51.67).

That handful of seconds, along with the two firsts, provided virtually 60% of the MHS girls’ scoring.

Weese’s runnerup finish in the low hurdles helped make it the team’s most-beneficial event. The Lady Tigers reaped 14 points from it because Kussman was right behind her teammate in third.

Bruner also tossed in a third place in the triple jump.

On top of Sharp’s domination, Brookfield’s girls also collected 16 points from the two throws (there was no javelin throw), courtesy of Zoey Chrisman. She tossed the shot 34’11-3/4” (10.66m) and the discus 109’3” (33.3m).

That, however, was the extent of the Lady Bulldogs’ top-3 finishes.

The boys’ competition highlight for the two Linn County schools was Tyler Polley’s second place in the 800-meters run (no time available) for BHS. The Bulldogs’ 3,200 relay group did take third.

Marceline’s best boys’ finish was Caleb Stallo’s fourth place in the 110-meters high hurdles.

This week, Marceline’s and Brookfield’s athletes competed at Macon yesterday. BHS will be at Unionville for the Putnam County Relays Friday and next Tuesday will bring the regular-season finale – the Clarence Cannon Conference Championships at Kahoka.

MHS follows up the Macon meet with the Lewis and Clark Conference Championships at Schuyler County next Monday.