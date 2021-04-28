Sharp, Chrisman paces modest BHS, MHS showings at Macon

MACON — Aside from three event wins by Brookfield Lady Bulldog Alexandra “Alex” Sharp and a pair of top-3 placements by senior teammate Zoey Chrisman, athletes from Linn County had only modest top-level success in Tuesday’s Gerald Mansfield Invitational “open” meet at Macon.

Long-distance standout Sharp took the 800-meters run – her lesser race – by just over 0.3 second, but cruised by comfortable margins in the 1,600 and 3,200 in her only three events of the meet. She was the meet’s top girl points scorer.

Chrisman took second place in the discus throw and third in the shot put to be the only other Brookfield or Marceline high school entrant to be in the top three of multiple events.

Aside from that duo, the two county schools had only four other firsts, second, or thirds.

Generating a fourth win was Marceline’s Caleb Stallo, who was fastest in the boys’ 110-meters high hurdles in 16.91. That was a scant .04 second faster than the runnerup.

That was the lone top-3 showing by a MHS or BHS entrant in the boys’ competition.

Joining Chrisman in placing second was only Ramzee Bruner of Marceline’s Lady Tigers, who missed having two top-3 finishes only by a tiebreaker margin.

Bruner copped second place in the high jump on a “misses” tiebreaker, beating out a Kirksville foe who also topped out at 4’10-3/4” (1.49 meters). The MHS junior settled for fourth in the triple jump after she and a Kirksville girl had matching bests of 34’6-3/4” (10.53m), but the KHS jumper a better second-best attempt.

Chrisman earned her runnerup finish with a best hurl of the discus of 105’2” (32.05m). That was still nearly 15’ shorter than the winner from meet champion Palmyra, who threw 119-plus.

In the shot put, the Brookfield standout got off a best toss of 34’6-3/4” (10.53m), leaving her about a foot short of the winner from Salisbury. Sandwiched between them was the Palmyra discus winner.

All told, Marceline had 15 points-scoring (top-8) finishes in the girls’ competition (only six places were scored – 10 for first, eight for second, six for third, four for fourth, two for fifth, and one for sixth), but amassed merely 47 points that left it sixth in the 12-teams standings, a third of a point behind Brookfield, which had all except 3-1/3 of its points from Sharp and Chrisman. It scored in three other events, including share a sixth place with two other entries in the high jump.

In the boys’ division, things were even skimpier for the MHS and BHS athletes with only six occasions – half of them in the javelin throw – of a top-6 finish, including Stallo’s win. As a result, Brookfield was 10th of 14 scoring schools with 15 points and Marceline 12th with 13. Kirksville was boys’ division champion by about 30 points.

The second-best showing of the meet for a boy from Linn County was Dawson Baker’s third place in the javelin with a throw of 139’7-1/4” (42.56m). Right behind him in fourth was Brookfield teammate Trent Polley, throwing about three feet shorter. In fifth behind Tr. Polley was Marceline’s Connor Ratliff with a throw about a foot less.

BHS’ Tyler Polley matched his brother’s placement in the 800 meters to complete the ranks of county top-4 finishers.

On the girls’ side, the other top-3 finish aside from Sharp’s, Chrisman’s, and Bruner’s was the third earned by Marceline’s 800-meters relay group of Cassie Rodgers, Lucy Moseley, Payton Weese, and Gracey Jordan. It’s 1:54.48 was barely a second behind winner Kirksville.

Along with Bruner, Sara Kussman of MHS had a fourth in the 100-meters high hurdles (with Weese right behind) and in the pole vault (just ahead of teammate Chloee Dorrell).

Marceline’s runners, throwers and jumpers are at Queen City (Schuyler County) today for the Lewis and Clark Conference Meet. It will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Up next for the Brookfield athletes will be tomorrow’s Clarence Cannon Conference Relays, hosted by Clark County at Kahoka. BHS competed at the Putnam County Relays at Unionville this past Friday.

Both of those conference engagements are the Marceline and Brookfield teams’ final regular-season competitions. They’ll both be in district action this Saturday, May 8, at Monroe City.