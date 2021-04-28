Stallo leads MHS golf Tigers to triple win at Trenton

As reported to LCL

TRENTON — Behind the 1-2 punch of medalist Jacob Stallo and No. 2 player Will Heller, Marceline High School's golf Tigers easily out-paced three opposing teams in dual-match play at the par-34 Riverside Country Club course last Monday.

Stallo carded 41, one stroke less than Heller, to lead the Tigers to a 17-strokes margin over Gallatin (176-193), a 23-shots verdict over the hosts (176-199), and a 35-strokes victory over Carrollton (176-221), MHS coach Michael Severa reports.

Rounding out Marceline's scoring quartet were No. 5 player Braden Lichtenberg with a 46 and No.3 Jace Bixenman with a 47.

Not used for the team scoring was Hunter Nelson's 48. Even if that worst MHS score was swapped in to replace Stallo's, the Tigers still would have won all three matches by double digits.

Of the four participating schools, two had enough junior-varsity players for a team competition. In it, Marceline also prevailed, besting Carrollton by a single shot, 258-259.

For the JV Tigers, Troy Ewigman showed the way with a 60. Lennon Barnes fired a 66, Aiden Bussman and Hayden DeWeese 66s, and Matthew Rollison a 68.

This past Friday's triple-dual against host Westran, Cairo and Paris at Moberly's Heritage Hills Golf Course concluded the regular season for MHS. Its varsity will go back to the same course 10 days later for the state-tournament-qualifying Class 1 district tournament.