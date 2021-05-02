Clarkson paces Brookfield High golfers in conference tourney

As reported to LCL

HANNIBAL — Brookfield High School senior golfer earned all-Clarence Cannon Conference honorable mention status by placing 11th in last Thursday’s CCC Championships tournament.

Clarkson parred three holes – Nos. 3, 6 and 8 – on the front side of the par-72 Norwoods Golf Club course near Hannibal and had a strong 43 on the outward nine. When his back-9 total was a 49, his 18-holes total of 92 left him alone in 11th place among the 40 players.

The conference champion was Jacob Webster of runaway team champion Palmyra with an 84. Three of Webster’s Panthers teammates shot 90 or below to give their team a 348 total, 21 shots better than runnerup South Shelby. Palmyra’s Brady Shively was second individually, one shot behind his teammate.

Already projected to finish in the bottom half of the 8-teams standings, Brookfield effectively had that fate sealed when usual No. 2 player Dirk Sattman was unable to participate last Thursday.

BHS’ next-best round behind Clarkson’s 92 was a 62-59–121 by sophomore Andrew Bennett, while senior Brett Montgomery was close behind that with a 60-63–123. Rounding out the Bulldogs’ scoring quartet was sophomore Kai Wiedeman with a 69-61–130.

Not used in the team-score tabulation was a 146 by a third 10th grader, Baylor Montgomery.

Their regular-season schedule now complete, Brookfield’s golf Bulldogs will spend this week priming themselves for next Monday’s state-qualifying Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Richmond’s Shirkey Golf Course.

The top 18 individual scores at district will advance those players to the Class 2 state tourney the following week. If any school advances at least four players to state, it will be involved in team competition there, as well.

While Clarkson and Sattman figure to challenge for berths among the 18 state advancers, BHS doesn’t figure to be a contender for next week’s district team title.