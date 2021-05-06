Marceline baseball Tigers slug three homers, still lose big

As reported to LCL

MARCELINE — The baseball was flying off the bats all around the diamond and over the fences when the Marceline High School Tigers hosted Lewis and Clark Conference foe Knox County Tuesday.

Even though MHS swatted three home runs – two by Wyatt Molloy and one by Calvin Cathey – and stroked 10 total hits, it was the guests from Edina who walked off the diamond with big smiles on their faces after a 24-hits attack produced a 21-8 triumph for the Eagles.

Marceline (4-8, 1-6 conf.) was to wrap up its regular season with a rainout makeup at home against Fayette last Thursday and then participation in last Friday’s and Saturday’s Palmyra Tournament.

This week, Class 2 District 11 tournament play will begin. As of the deadline for filing this story for print, the bracket for the tournament hosted by Scotland County at Memphis was not yet available. It also was unclear whether all district-tourney games would be played at the SCHS field or at the field of a participating team.

At home against the Edina-based Eagles, Cathey knocked a pitch from KCHS starting pitcher Ryland Roberts over the fence in the bottom of the first inning and Wyatt Molloy left the yard in both the fourth and sixth, but those blows were far from enough for the Tigers to keep up.

Knox County built a 16-8 lead through six innings and then iced the victory with a 5-runs top of the seventh, MHS coach Jordan Aulbur reports.

Statistically, Molloy went three for four with four runs batted in and Cathey and Nathan Cupp also had multi-hits games, Aulbur shares. Knox County minimized the impact of the 10 Tigers hits by playing errorless defense, the coach notes.

Pitching-wise, Hunter Quinn started on the mound for Marceline. He lasted three innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out two, the MHS coach discloses.

Jaxon Schmitt, Tanner Sayre, and Mason Crossland each contributed in relief. Seven different Knox County batters reached that quartet of hurlers for multiple hits.

In the second-to-last junior-varsity action of the season, Marceline’s younger Tigers were victimized by a potent KCHS offense, as well, losing 14-1.

AROUND THE COUNTY/AREA

After a spirited 2-0 home loss to Marceline Friday, April 30, the diamond fortunes of the first-year Brookfield High Bulldogs didn't improve any the early part of last week.

On the heels of that defeat in the first-ever BHS-MHS baseball battle, which was preceded by a day by a 13-2 loss to Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris, the Bulldogs again surrendered double-digits runs as they lost at home to Glasgow 12-8 last Monday and 17-3 to visiting Centralia in previously-postponed Clarence Cannon Conference play the following evening.

No details were received on those latter two contests, which dropped the baseball Bulldogs’ season record to 2-12 and the final CCC slate to 1-6.

BHS was to travel to Salisbury last Thursday for non-conference play before visiting Novinger today for a 5 p.m. game.

The Bulldogs are to cap their first-ever regular season of play Thursday at home against Princeton before participating in the Class 3 District 16 tournament which Carrollton will be host. As of the deadline for filing this story for print, the bracket for the tournament was not yet available. It also was unclear whether all district-tourney games would be played at Carrollton’s field or at the field of a participating team.

Completing the tour of county spring baseball programs, Linn County stood at 4-9 as of last Wednesday after squashing host Novinger 13-1 a week ago today. That made the Mustangs a .500 club – 4-4 – over their past eight contests, prior to last Thursday’s Tri-County Conference action at Bevier.

The red-and-green are to wrap up the regular season tomorrow at home against Putnam County before starting the Class 1 District 14 tournament Friday against Bucklin/Macon County R-4 (game time nor site, if not Green City, the tournament host, not available at story’s filing deadline).

LCHS slammed B/MCR4 15-5 in an April 12 meeting.

Just south of the county line, the BKN Thunder co-op team which plays its home games at Mendon stood 10-2 at mid-week last week.

Following a 7-6 loss at Prairie Home/Bunceton Friday, April 30, the Thunder roared back to club fellow Carroll-Livingston Activity Association member Braymer/Breckenridge 13-3 last Tuesday.

The Northwestern-Keytesville-Brunswick cooperative club had two late-week road trips on tap, going to Glasgow last Thursday and Westran Friday.

This week, it will start Class 2 District 12 tournament by facing New Franklin Friday at 4:30 p.m., apparently at tourney host Harrisburg.

No details were received on any of the recent Brookfield, Linn County, or BKN Thunder games cited above.