Linn County R-1 leads pack of county, bordering sectional track qualifiers

As reported to C-T

GLASGOW — With four individuals qualifying in five total events and one relay squad moving on, as well, Linn County R-1 has the most advancers to this coming Saturday’s Class 1 sectional track-and-field meet at Monroe City.

At this past Saturday’s District 4 meet at Glasgow’s Bob Monnig Community Track, Linn County, Meadville, and Mendon: Northwestern all had entries which earned top-4 finishes, thereby giving them the right to compete at sectional this week for a trip to the Saturday, May 22, state meet at Jefferson City.

Meadville, in a major dip from its glory days of the aughts, has only three individuals qualified for sectional. However, one of them – senior Conner Fletcher – will do so as a double winner at district.

Northwestern will have two individuals in the same event, along with one relay.

This Saturday’s sectional action at Monroe City will involve both Class 1 and Class 2 meets.

Linn County R-1 has a district champion among its four solo-event qualifiers, but five of the six sectional entries are long-shots for state after being either third or fourth at district. To reach state, an entrant must finish in the top four this weekend.

The best chance of that belongs to Morgan Livingston, who won the girls’ high jump at 5’ even (1.52 meters). She also will be involved in the 200-meters dash, which she took fourth in at Glasgow in 29.96 seconds.

The LCHS Lady Mustangs’ 400-meters relay team of Mikaela Rojas, Megan Sharp, Harley Gaudet, and Livingston took third at district in 55.28 seconds.

Martia Brosdahl earned fourth in the shot put at 26’3” (8.02m), Mason Singleton was fourth in the boys’ 110-meters high hurdles in 20.21 seconds, and Rojas placed fourth in the 100-meters high hurdles in 18.88.

Although final team standings from the District 4 meet have not been posted online, Linn County R-1 did have 19 entries score points – nine in the girls’ division for 45 points and 10 on the boys’ side worth 29 points.

Meadville’s Fletcher took the javelin throw at an excellent 158’1” (48.18m), making him a good bet to get to state there.

He also was best in the district in the triple jump at a strong 41’6” (12.65m).

His third sectional event will be the 400-meters dash, in which he placed third in 56.69 seconds.

Joining him on the trip to Monroe City are due to be Ethan Burnett, fourth in the 3,200-meters run in 12:28.43 and Wade Van Dyke in the discus throw at 101’9” (31.02m).

As teams, the Eagles compiled 51 points by placing (top-8 finish) in nine events, while the Lady Eagles had only nine points from three events. The MHS girls were hurt by the basketball season injury which has standout track-and-field participant Maggie McLain still sidelined.

Mendon: Northwestern will have Halie Smith and Taylor Fry at sectional in the 800 after they took third and fourth, respectively, at district. Smith ran a 2:48.56 and Fry a 2:51.6

The other NHS entry also will involve Lady Eagles as the 3,200-meters relay group of Hannah Fellows, Gwenyth Sackrey, Fry and Smith placed second in 13:04.17.

Points-wise, the Lady Eagles totaled 21 and the Eagles three – all from Dwight Brees in the long jump.