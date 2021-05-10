Marceline baseball Tigers grabbed sixth win last Saturday in tournament

As reported to LCL

PALMYRA — Marceline High School’s baseball Hornets completed their 2021 regular season last Saturday with a split of their last two games in the Palmyra Invitational Tournament.

They notched win No. 6 of the year with a 13-2 victory over Ewing: Highland before falling to the host Panthers 15-5 in the final contest of the round-robin tourney.

Against Highland’s Cougars, MHS coach Jordan Aulbur reports, four runs batted in by Calvin Cathey helped lead the Tigers’ win.

Cathey drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the second, and a single in the third.

Marceline got things going in the first inning when Cathey singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. They then scored six runs in the second inning.

The big inning featured doubles by Nathan Cupp and Hunter Quinn, the single by Cathey, and a RBI groundout by Drake Stufflebean.

Jaxon Schmitt got the start on the mound for MHS and went 4-1/3 innings for the victory. He allowed merely one hit and two runs, while striking out nine. He was backed by errorless defense.

The Tigers tallied 10 hits against Highland with Cathey three for four. Quinn also had a multi-hits game, the coach noted.

Against Palmyra, the Panthers struck first in the opening inning and never looked back.

Quinn started on the mound for MHS, allowing eight hits and 10 runs in 3-1/3 innings. Mason Crossland came on to get the final two outs before the 10-runs-lead rule ended the contest after 4-1/2 innings.

The Tigers tapped Palmyra pitchers for seven hits and five runs. Brendon Catron and Quinn had two hits apiece, Aulbur reports.

In Friday’s tournament opener, Hannibal not surprisingly mauled Marceline 16-3 in a game which went the full seven innings.

All the Tigers tallies came in the fourth inning, driven in by Catron, Stufflebean, and Schmitt.

Wyatt Molloy was the starting an losing hurler, being charged with nine runs on six hits in 3-1/3 innings. Tanner Sayre went the rest of the way.

The MHS offense included Quinn going two for four.

Last Thursday, behind a big game swinging the bat from Molloy and winning pitcher Nathan Cupp, the Tigers closed out their home schedule very happily, pounding out a 16-6 10-runs-rule decision over Fayette in a non-conference meeting.

Molloy drove in six runs with three hits, swatting a home run in the opening inning and doubles in the second and fifth. Cupp went four for four.

Marceline closed the game early with a 5-runs fifth, getting runs batted in that frame from Cathey, Cupp, Quinn, and Molloy to gain the double-digits lead.

The 17-hits Tigers offense also included multiple hits each from Catron, Stufflebean, Quinn and Cathey.

Starter Cupp got the pitching decision with 3-2/3 innings of work, even though he surrendered six runs on nine hights. Crossland, a sophomore, finished, getting four outs and surrendering no runs.

Marceline (6-10) will have nine days between games, with its next action being its Class 2 District 11 tournament opener and semifinals-round game against Scotland County at Memphis next Monday at 7 p.m.

No information was received from the Brookfield, Linn County, nor BKN Thunder programs for any action they had during the previous week.

According to information on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, Brookfield stood 2-13 starting this week after a 12-2 loss at Salisbury last Thursday. The first-year Bulldogs had a Monday game at Novinger and home clash with Princeton tomorrow at 5 p.m. left on their regular-season schedule.

They’ll play their first-ever postseason game Friday at 5 p.m. against Trenton in the Class 3 District 16 tourney at Carrollton. That’s the 5-teams tourney’s only quarterfinal game.

If Brookfield wins, which it has a good chance to, it will face top seed Carrollton Monday at 4:30 p.m.

LCHS (5-9) defeated Bevier 13-3 in Tri-County Conference play last Thursday and was to host non-league foe Putnam County yesterday before starting the Class 1 District 14 Tournament at Green City Friday with a 7 p.m. game against Bucklin/Macon County R-4.

The BKN Thunder co-op club which includes Mendon: Northwestern players (along with Brunswick and Keytesville) followed up last Thursday’s 11-1 win at Glasgow with just its third loss, 15-9 at Westran last Friday.

That concluded the Thunder’s regular season with an 11-3 ledger heading into the Class 2 District 12 Tournament at Salisbury.

BKN will open with a quarterfinal game against New Franklin Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Salisbury’s Philpott Field in City Park.