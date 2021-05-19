County’s high school baseball teams’ ‘district-site-roulette’ has wild results

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

As many western and northern Missouri high school baseball teams which remain in their district tournament competition continued their unwanted version of “whack-a-mole” – call it “chase-a-field,” their roulette wheels spun to some hard-to-believe alternate locations.

While both the Marceline and Brookfield squads’ planned new game sites for today’s rescheduled semifinal games weren’t particularly “exotic,” in terms of the originally-intended site – for Marceline, it resumed its suspended semifinals game against Scotland County at Unionville at 4 p.m. , while Brookfield will take on top seed (and would-be host) Carrollton in its semifinal at 3:30 p.m. at Lexington, Linn County R-1’s Mustangs – rather than playing at not-that-distant Green City – were listed on the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s website as winding up playing all the way down at California, southwest of Jefferson City, in a 1 p.m. semifinal game against Princeton.

At the time of this story’s posting, it was unclear when or where that Class 1 District 14 tournament’s championship game would be played. According to Linn County R-1 Superintendent Ryan Livingston, it could be back at California on Thursday or another site and, of course, all dependent on the weather. State tournament play for district champions is due to begin next Tuesday.

Marceline’s action today at the Putnam County High field actually is a continuation of a game begun there Monday night.

Already shifted from Memphis to Unionville, the two Tigers teams were knotted 5-5 with MHS batting with men at second and third bases, one out, and Hunter Quinn coming to bat in the top of the sixth inning when play was suspended, due to weather and field conditions. It will pick up at that point this afternoon.

Marceline had led the game early and was hoping to cash in on the sixth-inning chance to reclaim the lead on the No. 2 seed with only six outs to get to advance to the title game.

That Class 2 District 11 championship game is due to be played today, as well, shortly after the conclusion of the suspended contest. Awaiting the MHS-Scotland County survivor is the top-seeded now-host PCHS Midgets, who clubbed Milan 9-3 Monday before the rain’s second arrival.

For Brookfield, it’s a convoluted conclusion to its first-ever postseason baseball.

Wrapping up their program’s first spring of existence, BHS’ Bulldogs will take on strongly-favored Carrollton at 3:30 p.m. Should the ’Dogs upset the Trojans, they’d remain at Lexington and square off with the winner of the subsequent Jamesport: Tri-County/Gallatin-vs.-South Harrison game in a title game tentatively slated to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Brookfield defeated Trenton 12-5 in its district opener last Friday.