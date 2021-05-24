Marceline baseball Tigers reached district final

As reported to LCL

The high school baseball seasons for all Linn County and neighboring schools concluded last week with the second-year Marceline Tigers advancing the farthest.

With everyone’s schedules pushed back and sites scrambled, due to the early week rain, the third-seeded Tigers edged Scotland County 8-7 in their previously-suspended Class 2 district semifinal at Unionville last Wednesday, then were blanked 10-0 in five innings by the host Midgets.

Brookfield was thumped 10-0, as expected, by top seed Carrollton at Lexington last Wednesday, concluding the Bulldogs’ first campaign with a 3-16 record.

In Class 1 action last Wednesday, as well, on faraway California’s partial-artificial-turf field, Linn County was defeated 14-4 by Princeton in its district semifinal. That ended the Mustangs’ season with a 6-11 mark.

No details were reported on either the LCHS or BHS games.

As for Marceline, which concluded its season with a 7-11 record, coach Jordan Aulbur reported the Tigers cashed in on the scoring threat against Scotland County they’d begun in the top of the sixth inning the preceding Monday before rain halted play.

Tied 7-7 when action resumed, Marceline had two men on base with Hunter Quinn coming up to bat.

Quinn stroked a single to score Nathan Cupp and that wound up standing as the winning run. Quinn also handled the pitching for MHS the final two innings to help get MHS to the district championship game for the first time.

Turning right around to play that title game against a rested Putnam County club, the Tigers fell behind in the first inning and never caught up.

Jaxon Schmitt started on the mound and allowed four runs on zero hits. Quinn and Tanner Sayre entered in relief, Aulbur noted.

On offense, Brendon Catron, Sayre, Calvin Cathey, and Quinn had one hit apiece in the season finale.

“I cannot thank all the guys enough for their effort and progress on the field this year,” Aulbur saluted.