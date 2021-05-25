With three champs, county schools shine at state track

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

JEFFERSON CITY — The four high schools from Linn County did not have the largest number of participants in last Friday’s and Saturday’s high school track-and-field meets for Class 1 and Class 2 schools, but those from Brookfield, Marceline, Meadville, and Linn County R-1 who were there made their time and efforts count.

Amazingly, three of the four county schools had an athlete finish atop the medals stand, two of them returning to the perch they stood on in 2019.

The first to do so, in Class 2 last Friday, was junior Ramzee Bruner of Marceline. She repeated as champion of the girls’ high jump at a winning height of 5’3-1/4”.

Next up to the top step of the medals podium Friday afternoon was another junior, Alexandra “Alex” Sharp of Brookfield, who won the girls’ 1,600-meters run at state for a second-straight time (no meet was held in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic), crossing the finish line at the Dennis and Roberta Licklider Track Complex first after four times around in 5:16.64.

Finally, late Saturday afternoon, the lone Meadville competitor at state this year announced his presence loudly. Senior Conner Fletcher uncorked a throw of 173’ with the javelin to win that competition by less than a foot.

Although it didn’t have a champion, Linn County R-1 had a medalist among its two state entrants. Sophomore high jumper Morgan Livingston secured sixth place with a best height of 5’1/2” during Saturday’s rain-delayed proceedings.

All told, county schools’ entries earned 10 state medals (counting relays as a single medalist).

Sharp showed the way, repeating her 3-medals showing of her freshman year in 2019 by also taking second in the 3,200 again and finishing sixth in the 800-meters run this time.

Marceline had a double-medalist in freshman Payton Weese. She took fourth in the 300-meters low hurdles after being part of MHS’ sixth-place finish in the 800-meters relay with Gracey Jordan, Lucy Moseley, and Cassi Rodgers.

Rounding out the Lady Tigers’ quartet of medaling entries was junior Sarah Kussman, who was fourth in the other hurdles race – the 100-meters high hurdles.

In addition to Sharp’s trio of medals, new graduate Zoey Chrisman nabbed fifth place in the discus throw.

Each of the four schools’ high-achieving performances are examined in greater detail below.